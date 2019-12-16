Wolves 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019-20

Ishu Roy

Tottenham Hotspur took it deep as they snatched all three points off Wolves at the Molineux

A 91st minute header from Jan Vertonghen ensured all three points for Tottenham Hotspur as they pipped Wolverhampton Wanderers by a narrow 2-1 margin. Lucas Moura gave Spurs, who have now won four of their last five Premier League games, the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

However, a fine-tuned effort from Adama Traore brought Wolves right back in it, before Vertonghen spoiled the party for the home fans in this busy Christmas period. The win not only meant that Spurs leapfrogged their opponents to go fifth, but also marked the end of Wolves' 11-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

The game was played at a serious pace, with Tottenham setup for a counter-attacking outlet more often than not. Despite, it was fairly end-to-end, open and enthralling. On that note, we analyse the five major talking points from Spurs' crucial win over Wolves at the Molineux.

#1 Wolves' defence were in tatters for Lucas Moura's opener

Lucas Moura rounded off a sumptuous solo move with a composed finish

Lucas Moura took absolutely no time to introduce himself to the hostile crowd at Molineux, as he burst into life in the opening couple of minutes by advancing into a dangerous area but just not managing a shot.

The passage of play then flipped to the other end of the pitch, where Nuno Espirito Santo's side won a couple of corners. However, it took just an aerial win for Eric Dier to setup Moura, who did the rest with a sublime solo effort.

Wolves though, should have stayed alert to the threat and closed him down. They had three shies at doing so, but the former PSG winger's balance and precision proved too good for a flat-footed opposition defence.

