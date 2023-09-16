Wolves 1-3 Liverpool: 5 talking points as Reds produce incredible second-half comeback to seal all three points | Premier League 2023-24 

Liverpool fought back from an early deficit to win 3-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday (September 16).

Hwang Hee-chan gave the Wolves the lead after seven minutes as the Reds were all over the place at the back. In the second half, though, Jurgen Klopp's team improved, with Cody Gakpo triggering the comeback 10 minutes into the restart.

Following a lengthy spell of pressure, Liverpool made it 2-1 in the 85th minute through Andrew Robertson. In stoppage time, Hugo Bueno's own goal condemned Wolves to a loss.

With a fourth straight league win and 13 points in the bag, Liverpool are atop the Premier League table while Wolves are down in 15th after their fourth loss in five games.

On that note, here are five talking points from the game:

#5 Wolves catch Liverpool on the break for early lead

Wolves started on a brighter note than Liverpool and went in front early. The hosts turned defence into attack and caught the Reds on the break, with Neto speeding down the left flank. Joe Gomez was no match as Neto squared the ball for Hwang Hee-chan to fire home.

Liverpool's defensive line looked fragile, and Wolves made them pay for it. Had it not been for Matheus Cunha's horrific miss after the half-hour mark, it could've been 2-0. Nonetheless, Jurgen Klopp's side turned the game around spectacularly after the break.

#4 Liverpool turn the screw in second half

Jurgen Klopp sprinted down the tunnel fast at half-time and must have given his team a solid dressing-room talk during the interval. Regardless of what he said, it certainly worked, as Liverpool turned the game on its head.

Cody Gakpo and Andrew Robertson scored, while an own goal from Hugo Bueno undid Wolves' early lead. Mohamed Salah was the key player behind the comeback with two assists, while substitutes Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez also played a big part in the third goal.

#3 Mohamed Salah turns provider

So often the goalscoring talisman for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah is no less of a creator either. Today, he demonstrated his assist-making skills by bagging two in the second half, becoming the architect of their incredible comeback victory.

He first set up Cody Gakpo for the equaliser after brilliantly finding space in behind the Wolves defence and tipping a low ball through. The Egyptian ace then latched onto a pass by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, squaring it to Andrew Robertson who turned it home as the Reds led for the first time.

There were no goals for Salah on the evening, but he was still the hero of the game for Liverpool, in a testament to his importance in the squad.

#2 Liverpool's Jarell Quansah makes promising debut

Liverpool's starting lineup had one unknown name, Jarell Quansah, who started at the heart of defence in place of the rested Ibrahima Konate.

It was a big decision from Klopp, who had only seen him play in pre-season till now, but the 20-year-old youngster duly repaid the manager's faith.

Quansah showed excellent vision and got into good position to make timely interventions. He ended the game with five clearances, two interceptions and three tackles.

Moreover, the defender completed 96% of his passes, showing that he's got all-round skills. Quansah could be a big player this season for Liverpool if he continues in the same vein and gets consistent game time.

#1 Liverpool go top of the Premier League

With four wins and a draw from their opening five games, Liverpool have made a brilliant start to their campaign. They're now top of the league table with 13 points.

The Reds seem to have returned to their best following a disappointing campaign last time. It was also their first win in seven attempts under Klopp while playing at 12:30 pm local time on Saturday.

Liverpool have been dangerous in attack and maintained a solid shape at the back and look more like their former selves now. Could a title charge be on the cards this season?