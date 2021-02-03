Wolves 2-1 Arsenal: Gunners player ratings as 2 red cards doom Mikel Arteta's men | Premier League 2020-21

Wolves beat nine-man Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League on Tuesday to complete their first league double over the London side since 1978-79.

A penalty from Ruben Neves followed by a belter from Joao Moutinho canceled out Nicolas Pepe's early opener for the visitors.

David Luiz was sent off in the stoppage time of the first half for bringing down Willian Jose inside the area. Neves then converted the ensuing penalty.

Moutinho put the Wolves ahead just four minutes into the restart before Bernd Leno's red card in the 72nd minute squished all hopes of a comeback for Arsenal.

The defeat leaves Mikel Arteta's side at 10th place in the standings, while the Wolves are now up to 14th.

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

Arsenal player ratings against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bernd Leno - 5/10

Bernd Leno made three saves for Arsenal but conceded twice. His night went from bad to worse after he got sent off for a deliberate handball outside his area.

🔴 Bernd Leno is only the 2nd goalkeeper sent off for Arsenal in @premierleague history - he is the first since David Seaman against West Ham in November 1993#WOLARS pic.twitter.com/HiuU6GX7IN — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 2, 2021

Hector Bellerin - 7/10

One of the better players for Arsenal, Hector Bellerin provided a good attacking outlet throughout the match. He also dispensed his defensive duties with elan as Pedro Neto wasn't given any chance in his duel with the Spaniard.

Rob Holding - 5/10

While he was good in the air, winning two aerial duels, Rob Holding was caught out of position in the build-up to the penalty and was also beaten on the ball several times. On the flip side, he made the most clearances in the match, with eight to his name.

David Luiz - 6/10

David Luiz was sent off in the stoppage time of the first half for a foul on Willian Jose, though the decision was rather harsh as the contact was minimal. Until then, he was defensively sound.

3 & 6 - Since making his @PremierLeague debut for Arsenal in August 2019, David Luiz has received more red cards (3) and conceded more penalties (6) than any other player in the competition. Calamity pic.twitter.com/TLmGdvKP4w — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 2, 2021

Cedric Soares - 6/10

Cedric Soares was good on the overlap, helping Nicolas Pepe to create openings from his side of the flank. However, he was poor defensively. His tackles were ill-timed, and he completed only two of eight attempts tackles.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Thomas Partey was the key to breaking the Wolves' defence open with some incisive through-balls in the first half. He sprayed passes in all directions but faded after the break.

Granit Xhaka - 5/10

This was not the best way to celebrate his 200th appearance for Arsenal. Even though Granit Xhaka wasn't at fault for any of the Gunners' mistakes that led to goals, the Swiss conceded too many cheap fouls after the break.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

After a whirlwind start to the match which saw him rattle the post inside 35 seconds and then see his goal ruled out for offside, Bukayo Saka faded after the break as Arsenal struggled with nine men on the pitch.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6/10

Emile Smith Rowe played as a false nine and had some good moments during the opening stages, with his clever movements and accurate passing.

Nicolas Pepe - 7/10

Nicolas Pepe broke the deadlock with a beautiful strike and remained a thorn in the flesh of the Wolves with his runs and clever link-up play.

🇨🇮 Nicolas Pepe has scored in a 3rd successive PL away appearance (192 minutes on pitch) - his previous 18 away appearances in @premierleague produced only 2 goals (1053 minutes on pitch)#WOLARS pic.twitter.com/gWtBK1oo2T — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) February 2, 2021

Alexandre Lacazette - 6/10

Alexandre Lacazette's assist for Holding in the first half didn't count as the goal was ruled out for offside. Other than that, the Frenchman didn't do much. He was subbed off at half-time as Arteta sought to make changes following Luiz's sending-off.

Substitutes

Gabriel - 6

Gabriel was solid and held his ground well after coming on at the break.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5/10

Arteta hoped to find something through his talismanic striker, but Aubameyang was quiet and failed to impact the proceedings in any way.

Runar Alex Runnarsson - 7/10

The Icelandic player replaced Leno and gave a good account of himself, making some vital saves to keep Arsenal in the game despite the numerical disadvantage.