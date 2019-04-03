×
Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: 4 Men who flopped for Solskjaer

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
260   //    03 Apr 2019, 06:30 IST

Manchester United was beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the Molineux Stadium for the second time in three weeks. For Manchester United, the goal was scored by Scott McTominay and for Wolves, the goal was scored by Diogo Jota and the second one was an own goal by Chris Smalling.

The first half of the match saw Manchester United in complete control as they created numerous opportunities. Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard missed a few easy opportunities and Scott McTominay gave Manchester United the lead with a low drive past Rui Patricio. United allowed Wolves back into the game after a bit sloppy work by Fred in the middle of the park.

The second half of the match saw Manchester United dominate possession in the early parts and McTominay came close for the Red Devils with his header being brilliantly saved by Patricio. Ashley Young then got sent off for after receiving a second yellow card and after that United had an uphill task.

Chris Smalling's own goal meant that Manchester United remain out of the top 4 and this is a huge blow to Solskjaer's men in their hopes of getting Champions League football next season.

In this slideshow, we take a look at the players who flopped for Solskjaer.

#4 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has enjoyed a brilliant run of form for Manchester United since Solskjaer took over but over the last couple of games, he has looked somewhat lost for the Red Devils. He had an average performance against Watford and this performance against Wolves was again disappointing.

The Frenchman is United's talisman and his inconsistency was again on display. He was dominated by Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves in the middle of the park and he just wasn't able to pull the strings for United. The Frenchman needs to pick his form up as these kinds of performances are just not good enough from a player of his quality.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers Chris Smalling Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
