×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: 5 causes of United's shocking defeat

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Feature
117   //    03 Apr 2019, 11:33 IST

Manchester United's performance on the night will have Solskjaer worried
Manchester United's performance on the night will have Solskjaer worried

At the end of the full-time whistle, Manchester United cut a sorry figure on the field. They had missed a glorious opportunity to go third in the table and keep the pressure on their rivals. Instead, United stayed 5th and were in danger of dropping further down to 6th if Chelsea win their game against Brighton.

It was a night to forget for Solskjaer, who has now lost 3 of his last 4 games in all competitions. The confirmation of his appointment means that there’s no immediate danger to his job, but against Wolves, the Norwegian had a reality check.

The performance was one of the worst since he took charge. United started the game well and even scored the opening goal. Scott McTominay received the ball from Fred at the edge of the opposition box and unleashed a low volley past Patricio in goal to give his team the lead. However, Wolves came back through Jota in the 25th minute. Young’s Red Card in the 57th minute jeopardized things. United conceded through a Smalling own goal in the 77th minute to surrender all three points.

While Solskjaer will be worried by the lost ground in the race to secure the Champions League places, he will be far from impressed by his team’s performance. Against Wolves, Manchester United were the cause of their own downfall and here are 5 reasons why they lost the game.

#5 Team selection


Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United played Watford on Saturday in a highly intense game and it is understandable that United were drained from the experience. And Solskjaer had to rest quite a few of his key players who picked up knocks. Herrera and Rashford were injured, while Martial could only make the bench.

Solskjaer opted for McTominay and Fred to partner Pogba in the midfield, but United missed Herrera's energy and Matic's calm on the night. The defense also missed the two experienced campaigners and a lack of shield was evident.

Lukaku and Lingard started the attack and were very poor. United lacked precision in the final third the whole night. Had Martial and Rashford been fit, United might have been 3-0 up by the 25th minute. Ultimately, United failed to cope with the absence of key players and lost the game.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers Ashley Young Scott McTominay Ole Gunnar Solskjær Premier League Teams
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: 5 men who cost United the game
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes mad as Wolves defeat Man United 2-1 
RELATED STORY
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester United Review: 3 things we learned from the game
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Wolves v Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Wolves and Manchester United Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Wolves 2-1 Manchester United: 4 Men who flopped for Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Wolves vs Manchester United Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: How Manchester United should line up against Wolves
RELATED STORY
EPL 18-19: Twitter mercilessly trolls Manchester United as Wolves dent their Champions League hopes
RELATED STORY
Wolves vs Manchester United Preview: Premier League Match Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us