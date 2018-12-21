Wolves v Liverpool | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Premier League 2018-19

Liverpool travel to the Molineux on Friday

Liverpool can temporarily go four points clear at the top if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night amid the bright Molineux lights.

However, their title challenge is sure to take a twist as they are about to battle it out with a team that is unbeaten against Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. Coning on the back of three consecutive wins, Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be riding on high spirits.

Recent history labels Liverpool as clear favourites, as the Reds are unbeaten in each of their last five away trips against Wolves. Here's all you need to know ahead of the game.

Wolves v Liverpool: Kickoff information

Date: 21 December 2018

Time: 20:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Livestream: Live stream on Hotstar

Wolves v Liverpool: Team news

Wolves:

In-form winger Diogo Jota will be the only name on the absentees' list, but otherwise, Wolves have the entire pack to choose from.

Liverpool:

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss out once again owing to a foot injury. While James Milner is set to face late fitness tests, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain long-term casualties.

Wolves v Liverpool: Probable line-ups

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Costa, Jimenez, Cavaleiro

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane; Salah

Wolves v Liverpool: Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Wolves: W-W-W-L-L

Liverpool: W-W-W-W-W

Wolves v Liverpool: Head-to-head

Wolves wins: 35

Liverpool wins: 49

Draws: 17

Wolves v Liverpool: Key players

Wolves:

Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Ruben Neves' ability to hit sweeping passes and pick out players through the aerial route will be key against an energetic side in Liverpool, who press very high up the pitch. The midfielder will bring about a sense of calm and organization, which is something to watch out for.

Liverpool:

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

After his heroics against Manchester United, Xherdan Shaqiri will be tasked with the same job - to link up play, create openings and express his capabilities on the ball. What's interesting to see is how he is allowed to get into the box more often.

All of a sudden, a player who would only score screamers from 30-35 yards out, is seen netting goals regularly with more touches inside the 18-yard box; operating as a midfielder. Quite brilliant.

Wolves v Liverpool: Prediction

Both teams like to press and given the organization practices by Nuno's side, it is sure to be a tough afternoon. Expect Liverpool to be opened up on a couple of occasions as well. We reckon it will be points shared between the two sides.

Predicted score: Wolves 1-1 Liverpool

