Wolves v Manchester United Preview: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The final match of game week 2 sees Manchester United travelling to the Molineux to face a dangerous Wolves side as the Red Devils look to build upon their opening day thrashing of Chelsea.

The hosts had the better of Manchester United the two times the teams met at the Molineux last season. Nuno Espirito Santo and his men will be looking to get their first win of this season after a stalemate at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City on the opening day of the season.

The visitors are on a high after dismantling Chelsea at Old Trafford in the first high profile fixture of the new season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping not to have a repeat of last year after a defeat to Wolves ended the dream start to the Norweigan's managerial career at Old Trafford.

Kickoff Information

Date: 19th August 2019

Time: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton

Referee: Jon Moss

Live Stream: Hotstar

Form Guide

The last five fixtures including friendlies

Wolves: W-D-W-W-W

Manchester United: W-W-W-W-W

Head to Head (all-time)

Wolves: 36

Manchester United: 48

Draw: 17

Head to Head in the Premier League era

Wolves: 3

Manchester United: 6

Draw: 1

Key Players

Paul Pogba

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The French midfielder once again showed the world why Manchester United and Solskjaer desperately wanted to keep him at Old Trafford with another clinical performance.

Pogba was at the heart of each of United's attacking movements and produced a peach of a pass for Rashford as the Red Devils scored four on the day.

Raul Jimenez

Crusaders v Wolverhampton Wanderers – UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying round: 2nd Leg

The Mexican forward has impressively started the new season, scoring four goals in the Europa League qualification matches.

Jimenez was also involved in seven goals (4 goals and 3 assists) last season against the big six teams in the Premier League.

Key Match Facts

Wolves are unbeaten in their last three matches against Manchester United, winning their last two encounters at the Molineux.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to win against Wolves in all competitions, twice losing as the Manchester United manager and once when he was at Cardiff.