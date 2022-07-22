Wolves vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July | 2022 Club friendlies

Wolverhampton and Besiktas lock horns at the Estadi Olímpic Camilo Cano in the Spanish town of La Nucia on Saturday for a club friendly.

Wolves continue their preparations for the 2022-23 Premier League season with a fifth match of the summer.

Bruno Lage's side have so far won three matches (4-1 vs Forest Green Rovers, 3-0 vs Burnley and 4-0 vs Alaves) before losing 2-1 to Levante.

While they have kept themselves busy with pre-season matches, there hasn't been much activity on the transfer side, with Wolves signing Hwang Hee-Chan from RB Leipzig and Nathan Collins from Burnley in addition to two backup strikers.

However, the club have also tied Joao Moutinho and Fabio Silva down to new contracts.

Besiktas are ramping up their preparations for the 2022-23 Turkish Super Lig with games coming thick and fast over the next few days.

So far, the Black Eagles have played thrice this summer - a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen, a 0-0 draw with Viktoria Plzen and a 1-0 victory over Mainz.

Valérien Ismaël's side achieved only a sixth-place finish in the top flight last season in a poor defense of their league title and will be aiming to return to the summit of Turkish football next season.

Wolves vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Wolves and Besiktas met in the group stages of the 2019-20 Europa League campaign.

The Premier League side won the Istanbul leg 1-0 before drubbing Besiktas 4-0 at the Molineaux.

Wolves have scored 12 goals in four pre-season games, netting at least once in each of them.

Besiktas have scored only three goals in as many pre-season games while conceding only one.

The Black Eagles have kept a clean sheet in their last two games.

Wolves, meanwhile, have kept a clean sheet in only two of their four pre-season games.

Wolves vs Besiktas Prediction

Wolves have played one game more than Besiktas this summer but more importantly, have a better squad on paper.

Despite undergoing a raft of changes in all their games, scoring hasn't been a problem for the Premier League side, who are averaging three goals per game.

Besiktas, however, have been stubborn in defense and could give Wolves a tough run for their money, but we expect the English outfit to narrowly prevail.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Besiktas

Wolves vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

