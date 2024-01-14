Wolves vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th January 2024 

Wolves host Brentford at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday for a third-round replay of their FA Cup tie.

On Saturday, in West London, the sides played out a 1-1 draw. Neal Maupay put the Bees ahead in the 41st minute but Tommy Doyle equalized for the Wolves after the hour mark.

It's worth noting that the visitors were also reduced to 10 men in just the ninth minute as Joao Gomes was sent off. Brentford (14) had twice as many shots as Wolves (7) and held a mammoth 74% possession, but were unable to capitalize on their dominance.

Yet, it was still a marked improvement from their last performance against Wolves on 28 December 2023, when Brentford were demolished 4-1 at home in the Premier League.

The Wolves certainly will look back upon that performance for inspiration as they prepare to face Brentford again. At home, Gary O'Neil's side are a different kettle of fish, going unbeaten in their last eight matches since a 3-1 loss to Liverpool at the Molineux on 16 September 2023.

During this run, the Wanderers won five times, including top-flight wins over three-time defending English champions Manchester City, and London giants Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Wolves vs Brentford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 previous clashes between the sides, with Wolves winning on 16 occasions over Brentford and losing 12 times.

Brentford last beat Wolves on 18 September 2021, earning a 2-0 win in the Premier League.

Wolves are currently five-game unbeaten to Brentford, winning three.

Wolves have won three of their last five home games to Brentford, losing twice.

Wolves are unbeaten in their last eight home games, winning five.

Brentford are winless in their last six games.

Wolves and Brentford meet for the third time in three weeks.

Wolves vs Brentford Prediction

Wolves hold a good record against Brentford in recent clashes. Their recent form holds them in good stead too, unbeaten in their last four games and losing just one of their last seven matches in all competitions.

The Bees, by contrast, are struggling right now and could be headed for a loss here.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Brentford

Wolves vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes