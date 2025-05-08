Wolves vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion will square off in a Premier League round 36 clash on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Manchester City last week. Kevin De Bruyne's 35th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Brighton, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United. They went ahead through Yankuba Minteh's 28th-minute goal while Alexander Isak equalized from the spot in the 89th minute.

The draw left the Sea Gulls in 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 52 points from 35 games. Wolves are 13th with 41 points to their name.

Wolves vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 45 occasions in the past. Brighton were victorious 20 times, and Wolves have nine wins to their name, while 16 games have ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in October 2024 when both sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Brighton's 1-1 draw with Newcastle ended a run of 11 successive PL games involving the two sides to produce three goals or more.

Seven of Wolves' last nine league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Brighton were victorious on each of their last three visits to Molineux.

Wolves vs Brighton Prediction

Wolves have made so much progress under Vitor Pereira's management that they went to the Etihad and had hopes of getting something against Manchester City. They held their own against Pep Guardiola's side, with that narrow defeat ending their six-game winning streak. The Old Gold have scored 51 goals in the league this season, which is the most they have managed in a single campaign since 1980.

Brighton, for their part, have stuttered in the last few weeks. Their run of just one win from their last seven league games has ended their hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification. However, they are just one point off eighth spot, with the top eight in the EPL likely to secure continental football next term. The East Sussex outfit are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games in the PL (four wins).

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Brighton

Wolves vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

