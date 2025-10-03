Wolves vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Wolves and Brighton will battle for three points in a Premier League round seven clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-1 draw away to Tottenham last weekend. They went ahead through Santiago Bueno's 54th-minute strike and were seemingly on course for all three points but Joao Palhinha scored an injury time equalizer to share the points.

Brighton, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback away win over Chelsea. They went into the break behind to Enzo Fernandez' 24th-minute strike but their hosts were reduced to 10 men when Trevor Chalobah was sent off nine minutes into the second half. Danny Welbeck equalized with 13 minutes left on the clock. Maxim De Cuyper put the visitors ahead in injury time while Welbeck completed his brace late on.

Ad

Trending

The win saw the Seagulls climb to 10th spot in the standings, having garnered eight points from six games. Wolves are at the bottom of the standings with one point.

Wolves vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 47th meeting between the two sides. Brighton lead 21-9.

Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Brighton claimed a 2-0 away win.

Brighton's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Wolves are aiming to avoid becoming the first side in English top-flight history to lose their first four home league games in successive seasons.

Brighton are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head league games (five wins).

Wolves are winless in their last 10 league games (eight losses).

Brighton have scored in 11 of their last 12 away games.

Ad

Wolves vs Brighton Prediction

Wolves have had a terrible start to the season and already have relegation concerns. The West Midlands outfit registered their first point of the campaign last game but defensive frailty is a major concern, having not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 league games.

Brighton, for their part, have won on each of their last four visits to this stadium. Fabian Hürzeler's side have displayed impressive resilience, with their six points gained from losing positions standing as the highest tally in the EPL this season.

Ad

Back the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Brighton

Wolves vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brighton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More