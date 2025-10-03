Wolves vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Wolves and Brighton will battle for three points in a Premier League round seven clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at the Molineux Stadium.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 1-1 draw away to Tottenham last weekend. They went ahead through Santiago Bueno's 54th-minute strike and were seemingly on course for all three points but Joao Palhinha scored an injury time equalizer to share the points.
Brighton, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback away win over Chelsea. They went into the break behind to Enzo Fernandez' 24th-minute strike but their hosts were reduced to 10 men when Trevor Chalobah was sent off nine minutes into the second half. Danny Welbeck equalized with 13 minutes left on the clock. Maxim De Cuyper put the visitors ahead in injury time while Welbeck completed his brace late on.
The win saw the Seagulls climb to 10th spot in the standings, having garnered eight points from six games. Wolves are at the bottom of the standings with one point.
Wolves vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 47th meeting between the two sides. Brighton lead 21-9.
- Their most recent clash came in May 2025 when Brighton claimed a 2-0 away win.
- Brighton's last six games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Wolves are aiming to avoid becoming the first side in English top-flight history to lose their first four home league games in successive seasons.
- Brighton are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head league games (five wins).
- Wolves are winless in their last 10 league games (eight losses).
- Brighton have scored in 11 of their last 12 away games.
Wolves vs Brighton Prediction
Wolves have had a terrible start to the season and already have relegation concerns. The West Midlands outfit registered their first point of the campaign last game but defensive frailty is a major concern, having not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 league games.
Brighton, for their part, have won on each of their last four visits to this stadium. Fabian Hürzeler's side have displayed impressive resilience, with their six points gained from losing positions standing as the highest tally in the EPL this season.
Back the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Wolves 1-2 Brighton
Wolves vs Brighton Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Brighton to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals