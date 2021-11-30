Wolves vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st December, 2021

Wolves host Burnley at Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Wolves are currently sixth in the league, three points off the top four. Bruno Lage's side have been in great form of late, having lost only two of their last 10 games across all competitions. They will look to continue their form with a win against Burnley.

Burnley, on the other hand, have been woeful this season. Sean Dyche's side are currently 18th in the table and have only managed one win so far this campaign. They will hope to kickstart their season with a win against Wolves on Wednesday.

It will be a great opportunity for Wolves to climb up the table with a win against a poor Burnley side on Wednesday.

Wolves vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Wolves, winning three of them.

Burnley demolished Wolves 4-0 the last time the two sides met back in April. Chris Wood stole the show with a first-half hat-trick, while Ashley Westwood also got on the scoresheet.

Burnley have one of the worst defensive records in the league, having conceded 20 goals from 13 games this season, keeping only one clean-sheet in the process.

Wolves have the fourth best defensive record in the league, having only conceded 12 goals so far this season.

Wolves vs Burnley Prediction

It's hard to see Burnley picking up any points from this game given the form that the two sides are in.

Wolves will be missing a host of players for the game. Daniel Podence tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, while Ruben Neves will miss the game due to suspension. Willy Boly, Hugo Bueno, Pedro Neto, Jonny and Yerson Mosquera are all out injured.

Burnley will be without James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood due to suspension. Meanwhile, Ashley Barnes is unavailable due to injury.

Wolves should have enough firepower up front to be able to win the game comfortably.

Prediciton: Wolves 3-1 Burnley

Wolves vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolves Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both sides have been in good goal-scoring form recently).

Tip 3 - Maxwell Cornet to score for Burnley - YES (Cornet has scored four goals in his last five games for Burnley).

Edited by Peter P