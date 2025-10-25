Wolves vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025 

Wolves and Burnley will battle for three points in a Premier League round nine clash on Sunday (October 26th). The game will be played at Molineux Stadium.
The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered away to Sunderland last weekend. Nordi Mukiele broke the deadlock in the 16th minute while Ladislav Krejci's own goal in second half injury time sealed Wolves' loss.
Burnley, meanwhile, claimed maximum points against fellow newcomers Leeds United with a 2-0 home win. Lesley Ugochukwu put them ahead in the 18th minute while Loum Tchaouna doubled their lead midway through the second half.
The victory took the Clarets to 17th spot in the standings, having garnered seven points from eight games. Wolves are bottom of the standings with just two points to their name.
Wolves vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 141st meeting between the two sides. Wolves have 68 wins to their name, Burnley were victorious 41 times while 31 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their latest meeting came in August 2024 when Wolves claimed a 2-0 home win in the EFL Cup.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- The last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
- Burnley have won just two of their last 44 EPL games against non-newly promoted sides (32 losses).
- Wolves have conceded 10 first half goals this season - the most in the league to this point.
Wolves vs Burnley Prediction
Wolves have made a disappointing start to the season which has put their eight-year spell in the top-flight in jeopardy. Vitor Pereira's side are winless in their opening eight games, but might not be too concerned having also survived a similar start last term. However, they have won just one of the last nine EPL head-to-head games and are winless in their last six home league games in this fixture.
Burnley gave their survival hopes a massive boost with their win last weekend. A slow start might be expected, with Scott Parker's side having conceded first in all four away games in the Premier League this term.
Backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Burnley
Wolves vs Burnley Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals