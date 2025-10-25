Wolves vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2025 

Wolves and Burnley will battle for three points in a Premier League round nine clash on Sunday (October 26th). The game will be played at Molineux Stadium.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered away to Sunderland last weekend. Nordi Mukiele broke the deadlock in the 16th minute while Ladislav Krejci's own goal in second half injury time sealed Wolves' loss.

Burnley, meanwhile, claimed maximum points against fellow newcomers Leeds United with a 2-0 home win. Lesley Ugochukwu put them ahead in the 18th minute while Loum Tchaouna doubled their lead midway through the second half.

Ad

Trending

The victory took the Clarets to 17th spot in the standings, having garnered seven points from eight games. Wolves are bottom of the standings with just two points to their name.

Wolves vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 141st meeting between the two sides. Wolves have 68 wins to their name, Burnley were victorious 41 times while 31 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their latest meeting came in August 2024 when Wolves claimed a 2-0 home win in the EFL Cup.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

The last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Burnley have won just two of their last 44 EPL games against non-newly promoted sides (32 losses).

Wolves have conceded 10 first half goals this season - the most in the league to this point.

Ad

Wolves vs Burnley Prediction

Wolves have made a disappointing start to the season which has put their eight-year spell in the top-flight in jeopardy. Vitor Pereira's side are winless in their opening eight games, but might not be too concerned having also survived a similar start last term. However, they have won just one of the last nine EPL head-to-head games and are winless in their last six home league games in this fixture.

Ad

Burnley gave their survival hopes a massive boost with their win last weekend. A slow start might be expected, with Scott Parker's side having conceded first in all four away games in the Premier League this term.

Backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Burnley

Wolves vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More