Wolves vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Wolves and Everton will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday three clash on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

Both sides were in League Cup action in midweek and have been drawn to face one another in the next round. The hosts advanced with a 3-2 home win in an exciting tie with West Ham. Hwang Hee-Chan missed a 43rd-minute penalty, but Rodrigo Gomes scored on the rebound.

Tomas Soucek equalized for the Hammers five minutes into the second half, while Lucas Paqueta put them ahead in the 63rd minute. Jorgen Strand Larsen stepped off the bench to score a brace and turn the game around.

Everton, meanwhile, advanced with a routine 2-0 home win over Mansfield. Carlos Alcaraz broke the deadlock in the 51st minute while Beto made sure of the result in the 89th minute.

The Toffees will shift their focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 home win over Brighton. Wolves fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Bournemouth.

The loss left them in 19th spot in the standings, one of two sides yet to register their first points, alongside West Ham. Everton are eighth on three points.

Wolves vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 145th meeting between the two sides. Everton have 64 wins to their name, and Wolves were victorious 51 times, while 29 games ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in March 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Wolves are winless in their last 11 EPL home games in August, losing six games.

Everton have won just one of the last eight head-to-head games (five losses).

Wolves managed just 15 shots across their first two EPL games this season (the lowest in the league).

David Moyes is unbeaten in his last seven games against Wolves as Everton manager.

Wolves vs Everton Prediction

Wolves have made a poor start to their season, although their mid-week League Cup victory against fellow strugglers West Ham should give Vitor Pereira's side a boost.

Everton, for their part, are arguably at their best moment in their recent history. They marked off the move to their new stadium with a win, while their transfer activity has also been a source of optimism.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Everton

Wolves vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

