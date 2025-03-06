Wolves vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8 2025

Wolves play host to fellow strugglers Everton in a Premier League game at Molineux this Saturday.

Wolves currently sit in 17th place in the table, and are only five points away from the drop zone. Everton are one spot above them in 16th, but are also ten points ahead of their opponents this weekend, giving them vital breathing space in the battle for survival.

So can Wolves pick up some much-needed points here, or will Everton's revival under David Moyes continue?

Wolves vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wolves have an excellent record against Everton in recent years. They have beaten the Toffees in four of their last six games and have only lost to them once. It is worth noting, though, that the loss came in early December when Everton were in the doldrums under Sean Dyche.

Wolves' last game saw them eliminated from the FA Cup by Bournemouth after a penalty shoot-out. It was an unlucky loss, but worse, key forward Matheus Cunha was also sent off, meaning he will miss this game due to suspension.

Everton had last weekend to rest as they were also eliminated from the FA Cup by Bournemouth in the previous round. However, the Toffees have been in fine form in Premier League action recently and are now unbeaten in seven, their longest such run of the campaign.

Wolves have continued to struggle for traction in the league, with their rare wins never leading to a concrete run. Their loss to Fulham on February 25 was their 6th in eight games since the beginning of 2025.

Only the bottom three sides have scored fewer goals in the Premier League than Everton, who currently have a total of 30 to their name. Remarkably though, half of those goals have come under David Moyes in just eight games, compared to 19 under Sean Dyche.

Wolves vs Everton Prediction

While both teams could really do with the points this weekend, it feels like this will be a tricky task for Wolves.

Not only are Everton unbeaten in their last seven and in excellent form right now, but Wolves will be without their best player in Matheus Cunha and lack a real goal threat without him.

This match is not likely to be a high-scoring one given both sides are amongst the Premier League's lowest-scoring teams, but a narrow victory for Everton should be expected.

Prediction: Wolves 0-1 Everton

Wolves vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Everton to win.

Tip 2: Everton to score in the first half - Yes (Wolves have conceded in the first half in six of their last eight matches).

Tip 3: Everton to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Everton keeper Jordan Pickford has kept nine clean sheets this season, the third-best record in the Premier League).

