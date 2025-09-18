Wolves vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20 2025

Two of the Premier League's strugglers meet at Molineux this Saturday, as Wolves play host to Leeds United.
Wolves are currently propping up the table in 20th, and are one of just two Premier League sides yet to win a match. Leeds, meanwhile, are in 16th and come into this match on the back of a devastating defeat.
So can Wolves pick up their first win, or will Leeds condemn them to further misery?
Wolves vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Recent results between these sides have been mixed, with two wins, two losses and two draws in the last six. However, Leeds did win their last visit to Molineux impressively, defeating Wolves 2-4 in March 2023.
- Wolves have lost all four of their Premier League matches this season, falling to Manchester City, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle. They did show some bright spots against the latter side though, restricting them to a 1-0 win.
- Leeds thought they'd secured a point against Fulham last weekend, with the score tied at 0-0 going into the final moments. However, a terrible own goal from defender Gabriel Gudmundsson ended up handing the Cottagers all three points in a disastrous result for Daniel Farke's side.
- Both of these sides have struggled in front of goal this season. Wolves have produced just two goals, while Leeds have only managed one. Given striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is again a doubt here, Wolves may continue to struggle in this area.
- Wolves have also been poor in defence in their first four games, letting in nine goals, the second-most in the Premier League behind West Ham. Interestingly, six of those nine goals have been conceded in the first half.
Wolves vs Leeds United Prediction
Given they have the home advantage and Leeds have looked relatively toothless this season, Wolves will be hopeful of picking up their first win of the campaign here.
However, the home side have also been poor in front of goal, and without Larsen, they may continue to struggle there.
Given Leeds have a strong recent record against Wolves, it might be tempting to pick them to win. However, Daniel Farke's side appear to be hard to trust, particularly after their loss last weekend.
Therefore the prediction is a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Leeds United
Wolves vs Leeds United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Both Wolves and Leeds are amongst the Premier League's lowest-scoring sides).
Tip 3: Leeds to score in the first half - Yes (Wolves have conceded six goals in the first half this season).