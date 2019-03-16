Wolves vs Manchester United: Match prediction Today - FA Cup predictions and more

Manchester United are set to face Wolves in the FA Cup today

Manchester United are on their travels once again - this time to a Molineux Stadium that is bound to be lit up in gold on Saturday night - as Wolves prepare to mastermind another upset and progress to the semi-final of the FA Cup.

United have endured a roller coaster of late, as they beat Paris Saint-Germain in what went down as a historic Champions League comeback, but followed it up with a league loss to Unai Emery's Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo's unit will reach the semis for the first time since 1997-98 should they upstage the Red Devils. They haven't won three in a row in the FA Cup since February 2003, but this Wolves side hunts in a pack and plays to their full credentials.

They hold a fantastic record this season against the 'big six' of the Premier League, and with that, you just can't write them off.

With a host of tactics, Nuno has shown why he is a master tactician. For example, they beat Liverpool in the FA Cup with a different approach, while against Chelsea last time out, they looked to defend very deep and through Ruben Never, launch passes to the path of Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota.

If not for Eden Hazard's beauty in injury time, they would have ran out as winners despite having recorded just two efforts on goal, in contrast to Chelsea's 22.

Against Manchester United, we can expect them to have more of the ball, given the width United play with. It will be key for Solksjaer to assess the space that mustn't be provided to Neves and Moutinho, who are more than capable of picking a telling pass.

Verdict

So here it is. It will surely be a tightly contested affair. With Nuno expected to not tinker his line-up, we can expect their defense to endure lapses in concentration here and there, especially while dealing with balls over the top of the back line.

But Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has a problem with his injury list, with as many as eight players in the treatment room. The visitors will be made to work their socks off for a goal, but they should be able to beat Conor Coady and co.

Wolves too will find the back of the net. Thus, this may go to penalties, from where it could be anybody's game.

But with the appetite shown by the Red Devils coupled with the quality they have for the spot-kick, we predict Manchester United to progress through.

Predicted score: Wolves 1-1 Manchester United (Manchester United to go through on penalties)

