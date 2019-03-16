Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United - FA Cup Predicted lineups and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United injury news, suspension list, and more

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 87 // 16 Mar 2019, 09:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This will be the 100th meeting between Manchester United ad wolves in all competitions

Manchester United will head to Wolverhampton Wanderers as they face off against Wolves in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup at the Molineux today.

The Red Devils will be coming into the match on the back of suffering their first domestic defeat of the season under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, while Wolves will be high on confidence after a draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

The only meeting between the sides this season ended in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford with Joao Moutinho cancelling out Fred's first-half goal.

Team News

Wolves

Ryan Bennett is available for Wolves with his two-match suspension only applicable in the league

Nuno Espirito Sanchez has no injury concerns or suspension to worry about and will be a having a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Ryan Bennett is also available for Wolves after serving a two-match ban in the Premier League and should come in place of Roman Saiss.

John Ruddy is expected to start in goal ahead of Rui Patricio.

Injuries: (none)

Suspended: (none)

Advertisement

Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku is doubtful for the fixture

The long list of injured players for Manchester United seems to have finally reduced down to a few with Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones back in training this week.

The big news though will be the uncertainty of the big Belgian Romelu Lukaku who is expected to face a late fitness test after suffering a foot injury during training.

Ashley Young is also another name that will be missing from the team sheet as the England international will be serving a one-match suspension with Diogo Dalot expected to start in place of the 33-year old.

Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia will also miss the match due to injury.

Sergio Romero is expected to start in place of David De Gea with the Argentine being United's Cup keeper.

Injured: Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Valencia, Romelu Lukaku (doubtful)

Suspended: Ashley Young

Probable Lineups

Wolves (3-5-2): Ruddy; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Saiss, Neves, Vinagre; Jimenez, Jota

Manchester United (4-3-1-2): Romero; Shaw, Smalling Lindelof, Dalot; McTominay, Fred, Matic; Pogba; Martial, Rashford

Advertisement