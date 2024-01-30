Wolves vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2024

Wolves and Manchester United battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 22 fixture on Thursday (February 1).

The hosts saw off Black County rivals West Brom 2-0 away in a controversial FA Cup fourth-round tie over the weekend. Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha scored in either half to book an all-Premier League tie with Brighton & Hove Albion in the fifth round.

United, meanwhile, survived a potential scare against League Two outfit Newport County in their own FA Cup tie. They raced into an early two-goal lead through Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, but the Welsh outfit clawed back into the game and were level by the 47th minute. Antony and Rasmus Hojlund, though, scored to prevent an embarassment against the League 2 side.

The Red Devils now turn their focus back to the league, where they drew 2-2 at home to Tottenham. Wolves' last league game, meanwhile, was a goalless draw at Brighton. United are eighth with 32 points, while Wolves are 11th with 29, after 21 games.

Wolves vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 112 meetings, United lead 55-37.

Their most recent clash in August 2023 saw United win 1-0 t home in the reverse fixture.

Nine of their last 10 meetings, including the last five, have seen at least one team fail to score.

Wolves are unbeaten in nine games at home since September, winning six.

United have led at half-time in three of 21 league games.

Hojlund's last three goals came with his only shot in the contest.

Wolves vs Manchester United Prediction

Wolves are in a good spot right now under Gary O'Neil, going unbeaten in seven games across competitions, winning five. Their home form has been particularly impressive, and a win will take them above United in the standings.

United, meanwhile, have once again been plagued by off-field issues, with Marcus Rashford the subject of intense scrutiny. The England international was also dropped in the corresponding fixture last season for disciplinary reasons before coming off to score the winner.

Manager Erik ten Hag is under intense pressure, so anything other than a win could end his team's flailing top-four aspirations. Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 United

Wolves vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals