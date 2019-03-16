Wolves vs Manchester United Preview: FA Cup Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Varun Nair
16 Mar 2019

Can Manchester United shrug off the disappointing defeat to Arsenal last weekend and get back to winning ways?

Two of the biggest names in English football during its inception, Manchester United and Wolves will face off against each other in the quarterfinals of one of the oldest domestic tournaments in the world.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking for a strong performance from his side after the Red Devils were beaten at Emirates last weekend, which resulted in the Norwegian suffering his first domestic defeat of the season at the helm of Manchester United.

Manchester United will need to worry about the Molineux, which has so far seen many a big team crumble against the Wolves.

The only meeting between the sides this season ended with the Wolves coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at the Theatre of Dreams in November.

Kickoff Information

Molineux

Date: 16th March 2019

Time: 20:55 (local time), 01:25 (IST)

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Wolves: D-W-L-D-W

Manchester United: L-W-W-W-D

Head to Head

Wolves: 34 wins

Manchester United: 48 wins

Draw: 17 draw

Key Players

Wolves

Raul Jimenez

Arguably one of the best forwards in the league this season

The Mexican international on loan from Benfica has been one of the best players in the league this season. The debut season for the striker has seen him scoring 12 goals and providing 6 assists in the league. The Mexican has put in admirable performances against the big 6 teams in all of the Wolves' previous matches.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford

The 21-year old will be looking to get back into his groove

The England international has been in fine fettle since the arrival of Solskjaer. The 21-year old will need to forget their unlucky match against Arsenal last weekend and get back into his scoring boots if Manchester United are to progress further into the competition.

