×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wolves vs Manchester United Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Preview
116   //    02 Apr 2019, 13:34 IST

Manchester United has the opportunity to go third on Tuesday
Manchester United has the opportunity to go third on Tuesday

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night. The game is expected to be an exciting affair with both teams looking to solidify their positions in search of their respective European conquests.

The Red Devils come into the game on the back of a patchy performance at the weekend. Though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men saw off the threat of Watford, their offensive play left a lot to be desired.

Wolves, meanwhile, arrive on Tuesday having lost their fixture at the weekend against Burnley. Thus, Nuno Espirito Santo would want to rally his troops as a vital juncture of the season approaches.

Manchester United and Wolves have clashed swords twice this season with the former unable to notch a victory so far. The league encounter at Old Trafford finished all square whereas the recent FA Cup encounter ended in the latter’s favour.

Kick-off Information

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, 00:15 IST on 3rd April, 2019

Referee: Mike Dean

Advertisement
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United will clash at the Molineux
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United will clash at the Molineux

Form Guide

Last five competitive fixtures (Most recent first)

Wolverhampton Wanderers: L-W-D-W-L

Manchester United: W-L-L-W-W

Head to Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 35 wins

Manchester United: 48 wins

Draw: 17 draws

Players to watch out for

Wolves

Raul Jimenez

Jimenez has been superb this season helsea v Manchester United - FA Cup Fifth Round
Jimenez has been superb this season
helsea
v Manchester United - FA Cup Fifth Round

The Mexican forward has been one of the stand-out players this season. Having arrived from Benfica in the summer, the striker has adapted to the rigours of the Premier League like a duck to water.

In the league this term, Jimenez boasts of twelve goals in addition to the six assists he has garnered along the way. Apart from the numbers the Mexican has produced, he has also been a diligent worker who has put in a shift whenever required.

Recently, in the game against Manchester United in the FA Cup, Jimenez had the Red Devils’ defence on a string as his strong performance was the catalyst for a famous victory.

Thus, one can expect the Mexican to play a huge part again when Solskjaer’s men come visiting on Tuesday.

Manchester United

Paul Pogba

Pogba will play a crucial part against Wolves
Pogba will play a crucial part against Wolves

Paul Pogba has enjoyed a strange 2018-19 season so far. While he started the season with a bang, his differences with Jose Mourinho left him in a downward mid-season spiral. However, since the Portuguese’s departure, the Frenchman has looked a man reborn.

Though he has endured the odd bad game recently, he has been able to contribute immensely in the attacking third. In the league alone, the midfielder has 11 goals to his name whereas he has also laid on 9 assists.

Pogba was completely nullified the last time Wolves squared off against Manchester United. Thus, the Frenchman would want his shot at redemption and it could well arrive at the Molineux on Tuesday.

Hence, he is a player one might want to keep their eyes on.  



Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers Paul Pogba Raul Jimenez Jose Mourinho Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football
Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Wolves vs Manchester United Preview: FA Cup Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Wolves v Manchester United Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Wolves and Manchester United Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United Preview & Prediction
RELATED STORY
FA Cup 2018/19: Wolves vs Man United| Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Wolves vs Manchester United: Premier League 2018-19 Match Preview
RELATED STORY
FA Cup 2018/2019 - 3 reasons why Wolves eliminated Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Wolves vs Watford Preview: FA Cup match preview | Could Wolves win the FA Cup? Quarter Finals Review
RELATED STORY
Wolves vs Manchester United: Match prediction Today - FA Cup predictions and more
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Wolves: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Chelsea, Wolves Injury news, suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
FA Cup 2019: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester United - quarter final review
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us