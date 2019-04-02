Wolves vs Manchester United Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more

Manchester United has the opportunity to go third on Tuesday

Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night. The game is expected to be an exciting affair with both teams looking to solidify their positions in search of their respective European conquests.

The Red Devils come into the game on the back of a patchy performance at the weekend. Though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men saw off the threat of Watford, their offensive play left a lot to be desired.

Wolves, meanwhile, arrive on Tuesday having lost their fixture at the weekend against Burnley. Thus, Nuno Espirito Santo would want to rally his troops as a vital juncture of the season approaches.

Manchester United and Wolves have clashed swords twice this season with the former unable to notch a victory so far. The league encounter at Old Trafford finished all square whereas the recent FA Cup encounter ended in the latter’s favour.

Kick-off Information

Venue: Molineux Stadium

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, 00:15 IST on 3rd April, 2019

Referee: Mike Dean

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United will clash at the Molineux

Form Guide

Last five competitive fixtures (Most recent first)

Wolverhampton Wanderers: L-W-D-W-L

Manchester United: W-L-L-W-W

Head to Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 35 wins

Manchester United: 48 wins

Draw: 17 draws

Players to watch out for

Wolves

Raul Jimenez

Jimenez has been superb this season

The Mexican forward has been one of the stand-out players this season. Having arrived from Benfica in the summer, the striker has adapted to the rigours of the Premier League like a duck to water.

In the league this term, Jimenez boasts of twelve goals in addition to the six assists he has garnered along the way. Apart from the numbers the Mexican has produced, he has also been a diligent worker who has put in a shift whenever required.

Recently, in the game against Manchester United in the FA Cup, Jimenez had the Red Devils’ defence on a string as his strong performance was the catalyst for a famous victory.

Thus, one can expect the Mexican to play a huge part again when Solskjaer’s men come visiting on Tuesday.

Manchester United

Paul Pogba

Pogba will play a crucial part against Wolves

Paul Pogba has enjoyed a strange 2018-19 season so far. While he started the season with a bang, his differences with Jose Mourinho left him in a downward mid-season spiral. However, since the Portuguese’s departure, the Frenchman has looked a man reborn.

Though he has endured the odd bad game recently, he has been able to contribute immensely in the attacking third. In the league alone, the midfielder has 11 goals to his name whereas he has also laid on 9 assists.

Pogba was completely nullified the last time Wolves squared off against Manchester United. Thus, the Frenchman would want his shot at redemption and it could well arrive at the Molineux on Tuesday.

Hence, he is a player one might want to keep their eyes on.

