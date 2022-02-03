Wolves vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

FA Cup action returns for the fourth-round fixtures over the weekend as Wolves host fellow Premier League side Norwich City at the Molineux on Saturday.

It will be one of only three All-Premier League clashes at this stage of the competition, with the other two being contested between Everton and Brentford, and Tottenham and Brighton respectively.

The hosts cruised through in the previous round of fixtures, defeating Sheffield United 3-0 while Norwich booked a place in the fourth round with a 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic in January.

Wolves vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 62 times across all competitions, with the hosts enjoying a clear upper hand over their eastern rivals. They lead 32-13 in wins while 17 games have ended in stalemates.

This will be just the fourth meeting in the FA Cup between the two sides, with Wolves recording two wins while one game ending in a draw (the 1-1 draw in the 1980-81 edition was replayed, which ended in a 3-2 win for the hosts).

They last met in a Premier League fixture at Carrow Road in November. The game ended in a goalless draw.

Wolves form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Norwich City form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Wolves vs Norwich City Team News

Wolves

There are a few injury concerns for the home side for the cup tie. Yerson Mosquera remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and Willy Boly is also expected to miss the game on account of a calf injury.

Pedro Neto and Jonny have resumed training but it remains to be seen whether they are fit in time for the game. Hwang Hee-chan, who signed for the club on a permanent basis last month, has also been ruled out with a thigh strain.

Raul Jimenez is fit again and will undergo a late fitness test once he arrives from Mexico.

Injured: Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Neto, Jonny Willy Boly, Hwang Hee-chan

Doubtful: Raul Jimenez

Suspension: None

Norwich City

Jakob Sörensen is a confirmed absentee for the visitors with a knee injury. Billy Gilmour, Mathias Normann, Lukas Rupp and Andrew Omobamidele have made good progress in their recoveries and might be back in contention to start here.

Injured: Jakob Sörensen

Doubtful: Andrew Omobamidele, Lukas Rupp, Mathias Normann, Billy Gilmour

Suspended: None

Wolves vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jose Sa (GK); Maximilian Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Marcal, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence; Francisco Trincao, Fabio Silva

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tim Krul (GK); Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis; Pierre Lees-Melou, Kenny McLean, Przemyslaw Placheta, Kieran Dowell; Josh Sargent, Teemu Pukki

Wolves vs Norwich City Prediction

Both teams have enjoyed a good spell recently. The Canaries have managed to pull themselves out of the relegation zone thanks to back-to-back wins in the league while the hosts have maintained a 100% record across all competitions in 2022 so far.

Nonetheless, the hosts, unbeaten against Norwich since 2017, will have too much to offer in this game and should be able to eke out a win here.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Norwich City.

Edited by Manas Mitul

