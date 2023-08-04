Wolves vs Rennes Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023 

Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) play their last friendly of the summer against Rennes at the Molineux on Saturday (August 5), with the Premier League set to return next week.

Wolves begin their new top-flight campaign with a visit to the Old Trafford to face Manchester United on August 14. Julen Lopetegui's side have been preparing for the same with a series of pre-season games and have had a good run so far.

Wolves won all three of their games from their Portugal trip, beating Vitoria de Guimaraes (2-1), Farense (1-0) and Porto (1-0). In their next two games, the West Midlands outfit drew against Celtic (1-1) and Luton Town (0-0).

Following this good run, Wolves will hope to begin their season with a bang and recover from the ruins of last season. Collecting only 41 points from 38 games, they finished a lowly 13th in the league.

Rennes, too, play their last pre-season game of the summer before starting their Ligue 1 campaign next weekend against Metz. The Rennais enjoyed another impressive campaign last time, finishing fourth for the second year running, collecting 68 points from 38 games. They ended their campaign with four consecutive wins.

Like Wolves, Rennes, too, have enjoyed a good run in pre-season. Following a 1-1 draw with Concarneau, they beat Saint-Melo (2-1), Brest (1-0), West Ham (3-1) and Nottingham Forest (5-0).

Wolves vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time.

Both teams are unbeaten in five pre-season games this summer.

Wolves have kept three clean sheets in five friendlies, while Rennes have kept two.

Wolves vs Rennes Prediction

Both teams will look to end their pre-season on a high but are likely to chop and change their lineups. Neither side will be willing to risk injuries to key players just a week before the start of the season proper. Therefore, it could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Rennes

Wolves vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes