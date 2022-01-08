Wolves vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Wolves host Sheffield United at Molineux Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, with both sides being in similar runs of form recently.
Wolves are currently eighth in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last three consecutive fixtures. Bruno Lage's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Manchester United last time out. They will look to carry their momentum into the game against Sheffield.
Sheffield United are currently 13th in the EFL Championship. Paul Heckingbottom's side are unbeaten in their last five games, having won their last four on the trot. They will hope to extend their streak with a win against Wolves on Sunday.
Both sides have been in good form of late and that should make for an exciting contest.
Wolves vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head
Wolves have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Sheffield United winning only one.
Wolves came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in April 2021. Willian Jose's goal was enough to secure all three points on the night.
Wolves Form Guide: L-L-W-D-W
Sheffield United Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W
Wolves vs Sheffield United Team News
Wolves
Wolves will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Romain Saiss is on international duty with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, Hee-chan Hwang, Willy Boly, Pedro Neto, Jonny and Yerson Mosquera are all out injured.
Injured: Hee-chan Hwang, Willy Boly, Pedro Neto, Jonny, Yerson Mosquera
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Romain Saiss
Sheffield United
Sheffield came away unscathed from their 1-0 win against Fulham last time out. Robin Olsen, Rhian Brewster and Jack O'Connell are all still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Robin Olsen, Rhian Brewster, Jack O'Connell
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Wolves vs Sheffield United Predicted XI
Wolves Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andreas Sondergaard; Lewis Richards, Max Kilman, Leander Dendoncker; Marcal, Maritan Shabani, Bruno Jordao, Rayan Ait Nouri; Francisco Trincao, Ki-Jana Hoerver, Fabio Silva
Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Michael Verrips; Jack Robinson, Chris Basham, Ben Davies; Rhys Norrington-Davies, Sander Berge, Conor Hourihane, George Baldock; Iliman Ndiaye; Lys Mousset, Oliver McBurnie
Wolves vs Sheffield United Prediction
Despite both sides being in similar form of late, Wolves should have enough quality to get past Sheffield on Sunday.
We predict a tight game, with Wolves coming out on top.
Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Sheffield United