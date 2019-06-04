Women's World Cup 2019: Germany Final Squad, Preview, Predictions

The Germany Women Team is under a transitional change.

After winning the Gold Medal in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the German Women's National Team has stumbled a long way.

A disappointing Euro 2017 campaign, where they faced an early quarter-final exit followed by a last-placed finish in the SheBelieves Cup 2018, German Women Football is marred with quality undermined by a hapless Association.

Such downfall in a quick period time witnessed the instant change of personnel in the Coaching departments. Steffi Jones was sacked andHorst Hrubesch was tasked with taking Germany into the World Cup.

After a disappointing start to the Europe Qualifiers, Germany did manage to scrape through into the big stage with continuous seven wins on the trot. However, it failed to impress the fans and the Federation, and veteran Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is now in charge.

She took over the team in November 2018 after her Switzerland job and has only been able to play her team in 4 friendlies.

Lack of game time, cohesion and change in philosophy make go on to affect the chances of Germany on the big stage. It would not be very surprising if the Die Nationalelf bow out in the Quarter-finals itself.

The Germany Women World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Almuth Schult, Laura Benkarth, Merle Frohms

Defenders: Carolin Simon, Kathrin Hendrich, Leonie Maier, Marina Hegering, Johanna Elsig, Giulia Gwinn, Sara Doorsoun

Midfielders: Lena Oberdorf, Lea Schüller, Lena Goeßling, Svenja Huth, Dzsenifer Marozsán, Alexandra Popp, Sara Däbritz, Linda Dallmann, Verena Schweers

Forwards: Melanie Leupolz, Klara Bühl, Lina Magull, Turid Knaak

Key Players

Lena Goeßling : The VfL Wolfsburg midfielder is an experienced campaigner and has been part of the German national team for ages.

Earning 105 caps for the Die Nationalelf in her senior career spanning across 11 years, Germany would highly be dependent on Goeßling to overturn their fortunes in France 2019 after a heart-breaking 2015 World Cup campaign after a semi-final loss to eventual Champions USA.

Lena can play both in defensive and attacking roles in the centre of the park and has a knack of also moving down the wings to stretch the opposition.

She has been playing top flight football since 2003 ever since she joined FC Gütersloh 2000 and would like to end her World Cup campaign on a high as she did indicate, this might be her last appearance on the International extravaganza as she looks to call it a day within a few years.

Sara Däbritz : Dabritz will play a key part in Germany's World Cup chances in France , especially partnering with the experienced campaigner Lena Goeßling in the midddle of the park.

Lena has been in splendid form lately, scoring goals as well as providing the chances to score as well. After a splendid 2018-19 season with German giants Bayern Munich, she has agreed to a move to France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Sara, like Lana also can play a versatile role depending on the tactics and formations. She made her National Team debut in 2010 and has been in the thick of things ever since. Finding the net on 10 occassions in the 60 games she featured for Germany.

Melanie Leupolz : From the esteemed Freiberg school of Women Football, Leupolz has come a long way. A lethal finisher with a knack of turning provider on occassions, getting the balls to Melanie in the final third will decide Germany's fate in France.

Melanie, being the most experienced campaigner in the strike department for the Germany will be tasked with finding the goals. With the duo of Sara and Lena at the back, Melanie is expected to carry on her momentum with Bayern Munich into the World Cup as well.

Germany Women Team World Cup Fixtures

Saturday, June 08: Germany vs China

Wednesday, June 12:Germany vs Spain

Monday, June 17: Germany vs South Africa