Women's World Cup: England | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions

Image: The FA England

England may have arrived late to the elite of Women's Football, but they have surely taken it by storm. After failing to qualify for the World Cup finals in two consecutive editions, the Three Lionesses have come back strong. England bowed out in the Quarter-final stages in the 2007 and 2011 editions, only to better it in the 2015 edition, finishing third in the event.

Ever since former Manchester United man Phil Neville was announced as the Head Coach, the English have been a completely changed side. Wing-play and Gegenpressing have been few of the many tactical features in Phil Neville's side. They booked their place in France 2019 with a comfortable 3-0 win over Whales in the UEFA Qualifying Group Stage with another game in hand.

They kept their momentum going when they got the better of heavyweights like Japan and USA in the recently concluded SheBelieves Cup and went on to win the tournament. Such recent upsurge in Phil Neville's side indeed make them one of the new favourites for the coveted title.

The three lionesses may better their 2015 campaign and end up in the Final.

The England Women Squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley, Carly Telford, Mary Earps

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Steph Houghton, Millie Bright, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson, Abbie McManus, Rachel Daly

Midfielders: Keira Walsh, Jill Scott, Jade Moore, Georgia Stanway, Karen Carney, Lucy Staniforth

Forwards: Nikita Parris, Jodie Taylor, Fran Kirby, Toni Duggan, Ellen White, Beth Mead

Key Players

Karen Carney

The highly experienced winger who can also play as an attacking midfielder will be instrumental to England's chances at the World Cup. The 31-year old Birmingham born has been in the thick of things in England Women Football.

She was a key performer in the 2015 Bronze Medal-winning side in Canada. Carney is an expert two-touch player who has been seen opening up pockets of space up front in the Qualifiers which led to several of England goals.

Carney has had played for sides like Arsenal, Chicago Red Stars and Chelsea after she began her career with Birmingham City. She went on to earn a record 139 International Caps and also has managed to score 32 times in her England shirt.

Nikita Parris

Parris has been quite a relevation in the recent few years. Groomed by the Everton Centre of Excellence in England, Parris has taken quite a few strides in her professional career. Parris has played for English Giants like Everton and Manchester City in the past.

She is an extremely agile and lethal weapon for Phil Neville to use in times of need in the upcoming competition. Parris has been among the goals in the recently concluded SheBelives Cup, showing glimpses of her sweet connection with the ball on numerous occassions inside the box.

After spending all her career in England, Parris is set for a move to French side Lyon, next season.

Fran Kirby

Kirby has been extremely vital for England in their qualification campaign to France 2019. The young Chelsea and former Reading striker was involved in seven key goals for England in the Qualifiers.

She scored twice and provided five assists in as many as eight games. The likes of young guns like Kirby and Parris upfront can prove to be a lot of trouble for the opposition defenders.

England Women Team World Cup Fixtures

Sunday, June 09: England vs Scotland

Saturday, June 15: England vs Argentina

Wednesdau, June 19: England vs Japan