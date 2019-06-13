Women's World Cup: Australia v Brazil Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch

Brazil v Jamaica: Group C - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

Two sides with contrasting fortunes take on each other in their second games of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Australian hearts were broken by a last-gasp Italian winner in their opening game, while Brazil cruised past Jamaica.

The Sam Kerr-led Aussies need a win to keep alive their chances of making the Round of 16, but it won't be easy against a Brazilian side full of confidence from their opening game, where they beat Jamaica 3-0 after a hat-trick from Cristiane Rozeira.

Match Details

Kickoff time: 18:00 local time (21:30 IST, 17:00 BST)

Venue: Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

Live telecast: Sony Pictures Network (in India), BBC One (in the UK)

Adding to Australia manager Ante Milicic’s problems are the injuries to a few key players, including centre-back Clare Polkinghorne.

The Matildas have beaten Brazil in their last four encounters, but the form-book will be tilted in this one, by the Aussies' shock loss to Italy in the first one.

Cristiane's hat-trick, on the other hand, helped Brazil that end a run of nine straight defeats.

Milicic has insisted he'll remain loyal to the attacking philosophy he wants his side to play. That could also mean that his side's defensive lapses could be exposed even more, as they presented Italy with chance after chance in their opening game. The Italians even had two goals disallowed thanks to the intervention of VAR.

It should be a superb game to watch, with two sides playing good football, but the Aussies might just have enough quality in attack, with Sam Kerr leading their goal-scoring threat.

Prediction: Australia 2-1 Brazil