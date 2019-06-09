Women's World Cup: England v Scotland Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch

Phil Neville's Lionesses begin their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign tonight at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, as they face neighbours Scotland in their opening Group D fixture.

England have slight injury concerns with star attacker Toni Duggan and left-back Demi Stokes doubtful to be in the starting XI, but Neville is confident that both will be available for selection.

Match Details

Kickoff time: 18:00 local time (21:30 IST, 17:00 BST)

Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice

Live telecast: Sony Pictures Network (in India), BBC One (in UK)

With Japan and Argentina making up the rest of Group D, Neville's England know that they need to get off to a flying start, and they will surely be confident, given their recent history against their neighbours.

Scotland were beaten 6-0 by England in their last meeting at a major tournament, in the group stages at Euro 2017, prior to Shelley Kerr taking over as manager.

Kerr firmly put the pressure in the England court, and said Neville was certainly under pressure, given that he was appointed with winning the World Cup as one of his big targets.

Asked if England were under pressure for this game, Kerr said "100%".

"There are so many variables that can happen but there's no doubt there's certainly more pressure on England.

"Obviously it's our first World Cup, and we are the first Scottish team to reach a World Cup in two decades. Our journey so far has been fantastic. They're a formidable England team and for Phil Neville, part of the reason he took the job was the win the World Cup."

Neville will put the goal-scoring responsibility on the likes of Nikita Parris and Jodie Taylor, with Beth Mead and Georgia Stanway being very able deputies as well.

The defence is what will be England's biggest trump card though, with captain Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood forming a powerful unit.

Although Lyon midfielder Izzy Christiansen is not in the squad, England should still have enough quality even in the midfield, where Jill Scott is expected to step up.

They should be too good for their opponents, who have reached the World Cup for the first time in 24 years.

Prediction - England 3-0 Scotland