Women's World Cup: France v Norway Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch

France v Korea Republic: Group A - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

The FIFA Women's World Cup train moves to Nice, now, as the hosts jet into town for their second game of the tournament, against fellow Group A heavyweights Norway. Both teams won their opening games rather comfortably, against South Korea and Nigeria, and it is expected that this will be the match to decide the winners of the group.

France smacked South Korea 4-0 in the opening game of the tournament, after a brace from Wendie Renard in the first half. Norway were equally comfortable in a 3-0 dismantling of Nigeria.

Match Details

Kickoff time: 21:00 local time (00:30 IST, 20:00 BST)

Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice

Live telecast: Sony Pictures Network (in India), BBC One (in UK)

Despite the absence of star player and Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg, who has opted out of the tournament after a dispute with the federation, Norway will not be pushovers for the hosts.

Even considering that Norway will pose a sterner question to the French than the Koreans did on Friday, Corinne Diacre's side will be upbeat and confident of another strong performance.

Amandine Henry and Eugenie Le Sommer already looked in top class touch, with both Lyon players getting themselves a goal each in the opening game. The full-backs Marion Torrent and Amel Majri were a constant threat, with their impressive non-stop running up and down the flank.

Centre-back Wendie Renard was also imperious at both ends of the pitch, scoring two superb headers off set-pieces, and being pretty much an impenetrable wall at the back .

Norway had a straightforward victory over Nigeria. They scored within the opening 20 minutes, settling any possible nerves.

A further two first-half goals followed, and in the second half, the Norwegians took their foot off the gas knowing they had much bigger tests to come.

Even though Norway are a plucky side, France should have too much quality for them and should run out comfortable winners.

Prediction: France 3-0 Norway