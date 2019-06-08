×
Women's World Cup: Germany v China Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch

Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Preview
19   //    08 Jun 2019, 13:40 IST

Dzsenifer Marozsan will carry German hopes at the World Cup
Dzsenifer Marozsan will carry German hopes at the World Cup

After the hosts France got the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup off to a rollicking start with a pounding of Korea Republic on opening day at the Parc des Princes, the tournament moves to Rennes, with France's great European rivals Germany opening their campaign against China at the Roazhon Park.

With Spain and tournament debutants South Africa completing the lineup in Group B, Germany will be looking forward to a strong start against the Chinese, which will ensure they have one foot in the next round already.

Match Details

Kickoff time: 15:00 local time (18:30 IST, 14:00 BST)

Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes

Live telecast: Sony Pictures Network (in India), BBC One (in UK)

The two-time former world champions Germany come into this tournament after a rather patchy last 12 months. Despite being ranked second in the world, and being the reigning Olympic champions, results haven't gone their way in recent times. They have a new head coach in Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, who also played for the side in the early 2000s.

Germany finished fourth in the last World Cup, losing to the United States in the semifinal, before going down to England in the third-place playoff in Canada in 2015.

The responsibility to carry this German side through this tournament will be down to Lyon's attacking midfield Dzsenifer Marozsan, who has had another stunning season with the all-conquering French and European champions.

China, on the other hand, are a young side and know that they face an uphill task in their opener. The Chinese head coach has already said that their big target will be to reach the Round of 16.

The Chinese will back on striker Wang Shuang, who plies her trade in France for the PSG Women's team. Shuang had 7 goals and 8 assists in her 18 appearances for the French side in her debut season.

But despite her obvious threat, Germany should have a little too much firepower for the Chinese, and a comfortable opening day win must be on the cards.

Prediction - Germany 2-0 China

Other Matches Today:

Spain v South Africa - 18:00 local time (21:30 IST, 17:00 BST)

Norway v Nigeria - 21:00 local time (00:30 IST, 20:00 BST)

