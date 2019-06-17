Women's World Cup: Nigeria v France Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch

France v Norway: Group A - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

The French train moves from Paris to Nice to Rennes, as the hosts finish off their group stage commitments at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, with their final Group A clash against Nigeria at the Roazhon Park.

France have a full six points in two games, with 4-0 and 2-1 successes against Korea Republic and Norway respectively.

The French will be looking to tie up top spot, as they prepare for the bigger challenges that lie ahead of them in the latter part of the tournament.

Match Details

Kickoff time: 21:00 local time (00:30 IST, 20:00 BST)

Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes

Live telecast: Sony Pictures Network (in India), BBC One (in the UK)

A late penalty from Eugenie Le Sommer gave France all three points against Norway in the second game, after a comical own goal from Wendie Renard had levelled the scores.

But, over their 180 minutes of football at this tournament, France have largely looked serene in their progress, with a series of standout individual performances from players across the pitch.

Left-back Amel Majri has had a stunning start to the tournament, wuth her energy and quality of crossing. Captain Amandine Henry has bossed the midfield, Renard has been a rock at the back, while Le Sommer has scored goals as she always does.

A point for Nigeria, on the other hand, should guarantee them a spot in the next round, as one of the best third-placed teams, and they could even sneak into second place, should Korea pull off a massive shock by beating Norway.

On the night, though, the hosts should just have too much quality for the African side.

Prediction: Nigeria 0-3 France