Women's World Cup Results: Australia produce stunning comeback to stun Brazil; China open their account

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 44 // 14 Jun 2019, 13:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia v Brazil: Group C - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

"There were some critics, they can go suck on that," exclaimed a delighted Sam Kerr, after Australia produced a stunning comeback to beat Brazil 3-2 at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

The Matildas were 2-0 down in the first half after a penalty from Marta and Cristiane Rozeira's fourth goal of the tournament had put them in massive trouble, and possibly staring at elimination.

Australian hearts were broken by a last-gasp Italian winner in their opening game, while Brazil cruised past Jamaica.

But Caitlin Foord started the comeback for Ante Milicic's side in first-half injury time, and they never looked back from there.

Chloe Logarzo equalized in the 58th minute, as the Matildas piled the pressure on their Brazilian opponents. The pressure eventually told as Monica Alves's own-goal in the 66th minute put the Aussies on their path to a historic, stunning win.

Australia had problems heading into the game, with injuries to some key players like centre-back Clare Polkinghorne.

But, as Milicic insisted in the build-up to the game, his side never gave up on their attacking philosophy, and despite their defensive frailties showing up in the first half, they came back and kept their hopes alive.

Both Brazil and Australia now have 3 points from two games, with Italy scheduled to face Jamaica on Friday.

Australia end their group stage commitments against Jamaica on Tuesday night, while Brazil will face Italy.

Advertisement

China set up Spain knockout

In Group B, China ran out 1-0 winners over South Africa to set up a delicious final game of the group against Spain, with the winner earning qualification to the Round of 16.

In what was not a very inspiring game of football, the Chinese rode on Li Ying's 40th-minute goal to run out 1-0 winners. On the balance of play, the Chinese were just about the better side, and that means their Monday night clash against Spain at Le Havre has now become a virtual knockout.

With Germany now guaranteed qualification with 6 points from their opening two games, Spain or China will be guaranteed to join the Germans with a win in their last game.