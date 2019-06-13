Women's World Cup Results: France edge past Norway; Germany beat Spain

France v Norway: Group A - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

Hosts France notched up their second win of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, with a 2-1 edging of Norway at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

France now top Group A with six points from two games, and barring a sensational turn of events in the final round of group fixtures, the hosts have booked their place in the Round of 16.

Valerie Gauvin gave France the lead in the first half, after a neat finish off a superb cross from Amel Majri.

The hosts had some nervy moments in the second half, and that was compounded after a comical own-goal from centre-back Wendie Renard. While dealing with a low cross and under no pressure, Renard side-footed the ball to give Sarah Bouhaddi in the French goal no chance.

With 18 minutes to go though, the French were awarded a penalty, and it was converted with aplomb by Eugenie Le Sommer, who scored her second goal of the tournament, and gave the French the win.

France face Nigeria in their final group game, while Norway take on South Korea.

Germany beat Spain to take pole position in Group B

A lacklustre Germany rode their luck a little as they beat Spain 1-0 at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes. Sarah Dabritz's 42nd-minute goal proved to be the difference eventually, but it was not the kind of performance the Germans would've wanted, after being far from their best even in the 1-0 win over China in the opening game.

Spain had more of the ball, the more shots on goal, but they were wayward with their shots, evident from the only two on target, out of the 16 shots they took.

Jennifer Hermoso missed her radar, and there was also the argument that she wasn't used in the best way possible, given she played as the lone striker.

Germany finish their Group B commitments with a game against South Africa, while Spain will play China.

Nigeria open account with comfortable win

Nigeria opened their account with a 2-0 win over South Korea at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble. Nigeria and Korea had been humbled by Norway and France respectively in their opening games, and desperately needed a win to get their campaign back on track.

An own-goal from Kim Do-yeon gave Nigeria the lead midway through the first half, and Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala made sure of the points with a 75th minute strike.

Although the Koreans are not mathematically out of it, yet, they face an uphill task to make the knockout stages. They need to beat Norway in their last game to stand any chance.