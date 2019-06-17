Women's World Cup Results: Sweden and USA ease their way into the knockout stages

Sweden v Thailand: Group F - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

Sweden booked their place in the last 16 of the 2019 Women's World Cup after thrashing Thailand 5-1in their Group F encounter in Nice.

It was an ominous display of attacking football by the Swedes and they absolutely peppered Thailand's goal through the course of the game. What was more frustrating for Thailand was that they couldn't win aerial duels against a much taller Swedish team and this didn't help their cause one bit.

Sweden had 5 different goalscorers at the Allianz Riviera with centre-back Linda Sembrant breaking the deadlock. An Elin Rubensson free kick was emphatically headed into the back of the net by the centre-half.

Their advantage was doubled by midfielder Kosovare Asllani who converted a rebound. Fridolina Rolfo struck a brilliant third from outside the box and all but ended Thailand's hopes of salvaging anything from the game.

A fourth goal was notched up by striker Lina Hurtig who headed in her first goal of the game before Thailand scored their first goal of the tournament after through captain Kanjana Sung-ngeon in the closing stages of the game.

However, Sweden notched up their fifth goal of the game in stoppage time after Rubensson converted a penalty which was awarded by VAR because of Natthakarn Chinwong's handball.

Thailand have conceded 18 goals in their two games at the World Cup and have equaled the record for most goals conceded in a single tournament set by Argentina in 2007.

USA ease past Chile

USA v Chile: Group F - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

Elsewhere in Group F, a valiant and scintillating display by Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler ensured that the United States were only restricted to three goals and avoid a scoreline resembling the one the USA had against Thailand.

The Americans made light work of the challenge posed by Chile and dominated the South American outfit with consummate ease, shifting gears at will. Carli Lloyd struck twice and Julie Ertz notched up the USA's third goal to take their team's goal tally to 18 from two games at the showpiece event in France.

They joined Sweden in the knockout stages of the World Cup and both these teams will clash on Thursday and vie for the top spot in Group F.

An amazing left-footed effort in the 11th minute by Lloyd gave USA the lead, whilst Ertz headed in the teams second off a corner kick in the 35th minute.

As mentioned above, Chile goalkeeper Endler produced a string of extraordinary saves to keep the USA's goal tally down to a respectable total. She pulled off a breathtaking sequence of triple saves to thwart Lindsey Horan and Christen Press' efforts.

The winner of Group F will potentially face off against France, who can easily be considered one of the favorites to lift the coveted trophy, in the quarterfinal stages of the tournament.