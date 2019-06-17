×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Women's World Cup Results: Sweden and USA ease their way into the knockout stages

Zaid Khan
ANALYST
News
24   //    17 Jun 2019, 14:24 IST

Sweden v Thailand: Group F - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France
Sweden v Thailand: Group F - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

Sweden booked their place in the last 16 of the 2019 Women's World Cup after thrashing Thailand 5-1in their Group F encounter in Nice. 

It was an ominous display of attacking football by the Swedes and they absolutely peppered Thailand's goal through the course of the game. What was more frustrating for Thailand was that they couldn't win aerial duels against a much taller Swedish team and this didn't help their cause one bit.

Sweden had 5 different goalscorers at the Allianz Riviera with centre-back Linda Sembrant breaking the deadlock. An Elin Rubensson free kick was emphatically headed into the back of the net by the centre-half.

Their advantage was doubled by midfielder Kosovare Asllani who converted a rebound. Fridolina Rolfo struck a brilliant third from outside the box and all but ended Thailand's hopes of salvaging anything from the game. 

A fourth goal was notched up by striker Lina Hurtig who headed in her first goal of the game before Thailand scored their first goal of the tournament after through captain Kanjana Sung-ngeon in the closing stages of the game.

However, Sweden notched up their fifth goal of the game in stoppage time after Rubensson converted a penalty which was awarded by VAR because of Natthakarn Chinwong's handball.

Thailand have conceded 18 goals in their two games at the World Cup and have equaled the record for most goals conceded in a single tournament set by Argentina in 2007. 

USA ease past Chile

USA v Chile: Group F - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France
USA v Chile: Group F - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

Elsewhere in Group F, a valiant and scintillating display by Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler ensured that the United States were only restricted to three goals and avoid a scoreline resembling the one the USA had against Thailand.

Advertisement

The Americans made light work of the challenge posed by Chile and dominated the South American outfit with consummate ease, shifting gears at will. Carli Lloyd struck twice and Julie Ertz notched up the USA's third goal to take their team's goal tally to 18 from two games at the showpiece event in France.

They joined Sweden in the knockout stages of the World Cup and both these teams will clash on Thursday and vie for the top spot in Group F. 

An amazing left-footed effort in the 11th minute by Lloyd gave USA the lead, whilst Ertz headed in the teams second off a corner kick in the 35th minute.

As mentioned above, Chile goalkeeper Endler produced a string of extraordinary saves to keep the USA's goal tally down to a respectable total. She pulled off a breathtaking sequence of triple saves to thwart Lindsey Horan and Christen Press' efforts. 

The winner of Group F will potentially face off against France, who can easily be considered one of the favorites to lift the coveted trophy, in the quarterfinal stages of the tournament.

Tags:
Womens World Cup 2019 United States Women's National Soccer Team
Advertisement
Women's World Cup Results: USA thrash Thailand, Netherlands steal last-gasp win
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: USA v Chile Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup: US Womens Soccer Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 favourites for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA Womens World Cup: This team is really really special- Carli Lloyd, USA midfielder
RELATED STORY
Fifa Women's World Cup 2019 Preview
RELATED STORY
FIFA President, Infantino 'not aware of women getting less TV exposure in football' | Asks 'Is that true?'
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Results: Netherlands and Canada reach the knockout stages after defeating Cameroon and New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Results: Italy thrash Jamaica, England edge past Argentina, Japan register first victory
RELATED STORY
Women's World Cup Results: France edge past Norway; Germany beat Spain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us