Women's World Cup: Semifinal - Netherlands v Sweden Preview, Predicted XI, Prediction and Where to Watch

Aaditya Narayan FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Preview 58 // 03 Jul 2019, 15:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Italy v Netherlands: Quarter Final - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

Two sides who would already consider their tournament a successful one will fight for a spot at the pinnacle of women's football and a final at 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup when European champions Netherlands take on Sweden at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon.

The winner will face defending champions USA in the final, after an Alex Morgan winner gave the States a 2-1 win over England in the other semifinal.

The Netherlands ran out comfortable 2-0 winners over Italy in the quarterfinal, while Sweden came from behind to complete a famous 2-1 win over Germany to set up their date with destiny in Lyon.

Match Details

Kickoff time: 21:00 local time (00:30 IST, 20:00 BST)

Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon

Live telecast: Sony Pictures Network (in India), BBC One (in the UK)

Netherlands head coach Sarina Wiegman will surely be concerned with the form of her wingers, who have performed much below their pedigree, and pre-tournament expectations. After taking the Europan Championships by storm in 2017, Lieke Martens has not quite been able to replicate that kind of form in this tournament so far, while on the other flank, it has not been too different.

Shanice van de Sanden plays her club football for Lyon, and will hope that a much-improved performance against Italy will be her springboard as the tournament reaches its business end.

One area where the Dutch have no problems at all is the form of their all-time leading scorer Vivianne Miedema, who has kept scoring for fun, and will once again shoulder the burden of responsibility to keep the Dutch attack going.

Advertisement

Netherlands Predicted XI

Sari van Veenendaal, Desiree van Lunteren, Stefanie van der Gragt, Dominique Bloodworth, Kika Van Es, Sherida Spitse, Jackie Groenen, Danielle van de Donk, Shanice van de Sanden, Lieke Martens, Vivianne Miedema

Sweden, on the other hand will really not feel the need to make any changes, especially after their recent performances. The Germany victory must have been special, but throughout the tournament, the Swedes have stuck to their style and been a very difficult side to play against.

Right winger Sofia Jakobsson, who scored the equaliser in the win against Germany, will be the one that the Swedish attack relies on for the goals.

Skipper Caroline Seger will be the one tasked with stopping Danielle van de Donk from getting control of the game in the Dutch midfield.

Sweden Predicted XI

Hedvig Lindahl, Hanna Glas, Nilla Fischer, Linda Sembrant, Magdalena Eriksson, Caroline Seger, Elin Rubensson, Sofia Jakobsson, Kosovare Asllani, Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenius

It should be an exciting game in Lyon, and in a game of fine margins, the Dutch could just reign supreme, given the presence of the clinical Miedema in their ranks.

Prediction: Netherlands 2-1 Sweden