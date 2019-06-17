Women's World Cup: South Africa v Germany Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch

Germany v Spain: Group B - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

With a place in the Round of 16 already secured, Germany will look to tie up top spot in Group B of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, when they take on South Africa in Montpellier in their final group fixture.

The Germans have looked far from convincing in the tournament thus far, and have only two 1-0 wins to show, so far, against China and Spain.

The well-oiled machine, though, knows that a tournament like this will be all about peaking at the right time.

Match Details

Kickoff time: 18:00 local time (21:30 IST, 17:00 BST)

Venue: Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

Live telecast: Sony Pictures Network (in India), BBC One (in the UK)

The Germans' star attacker Dzsenifer Maroszan has not been in the best form so far this month, and she will look to use this game to find some rhythm, ahead of the knockouts where Germany will face some of the heavyweights in the tournament.

Goals from Sara Dabritz and Giulia Gwinn proved to be enough against Spain and China, respectively, but German head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg knows that there has to be a stepping up of the performance levels, as the business end of the tournament nears.

South Africa, on the other hand, have not been an easy opponent for either China or Spain to deal with, but they have nothing to show for their efforts so far, with a 1-0 reverse to the Chinese following a 3-1 defeat to Spain.

The African side need a win in this game, and a lot of other results to go their way even in the other groups, for them to be in with a chance of sneaking into the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Prediction: South Africa 0-2 Germany