Women's World Cup: USA v Chile Preview, Prediction and Where to Watch

Aaditya Narayan
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Preview
5   //    16 Jun 2019, 16:46 IST

USA v Thailand: Group F - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France
USA v Thailand: Group F - 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France

After thrashing Thailand 13-0 in their opening game, the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) are back in action at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, with their second Group F clash against Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

The South American side lost their opening game, as two late goals put a dagger in their hearts, in their opening game against Sweden.

Match Details

Kickoff time: 18:00 local time (21:30 IST, 17:00 BST)

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Live telecast: Sony Pictures Network (in India), BBC One (in the UK)

Carli Lloyd didn't play in the opening game, and coach Jill Ellis is not expected to tinker too much with the team that started against Thailand.

Alex Morgan will lead the US attack, after her five-goal haul in the game against Thailand. Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle were superb in that game, as well, and will be expected to continue that form throughout the tournament.

The Chileans will know that they will face their toughest test of the competition in this game, and it is likely that damage limitation will be the biggest priority in their minds. With a final game coming up against Thailand, Chile will look to nick into the Round of 16, as one of the four best third-placed sides in the competition.

On the day, the US should have far too much quality for Chile.

Prediction: USA 4-0 Chile

