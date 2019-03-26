Wonderkids: Top 10 youngsters born in 2005 (Under-15 players)

Football- Wonderkids FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 108 // 26 Mar 2019, 19:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Everyone from football clubs to Football Manager enthusiasts is looking for the next big wonderkid. The top clubs have scouts all over the world looking for the next Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, leaving no stone unturned to unearth the next gem.

So we have put together a list of the top 10 wonderkids born in 2005 you should look out for.

Liverpool v Wigan Athletic - FA Youth Cup

Chris Popov (Forward, Manchester United)

The Wales U15 international is an exciting forward with a sweet left foot who joined Manchester United from Cardiff City. He is a fast and skillful player who can also play as a left winger.

Having played in the older age groups while at Cardiff, Popov could be the next Wales star to come through the youth team at Manchester United following Tom Lawrence, Mark Hughes, and Ryan Giggs.

Kaden Rodney (Defender, Crystal Palace)

A young defender who plays in the Palace academy, the 14-year-old centre back has been called up to England U15s training camp in October 2018 and is one to watch out for.

Sonny Perkins (Midfielder, West Ham United)

A young midfielder who was called up to an England U15 training camp while playing for Non-league side Leyton Orient., Perkins moved to West Ham in January 2019 as part of their Under-15s side.

Cristobal Munoz (Attacking Midfielder, Barcelona)

Widely regarded as the best prospect in Spanish football with a playing style similar to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, Munoz has immense potential to take the league by storm in future.

He joined Barcelona form Pavia, a team in Almeria affiliated with Malaga in 2017, when he was just 12 years old.

Beknaz Almazbekov (Forward, Galatasaray)

The 13-year old forward who plays in Turkey for Galatasaray was born in Kyrgyzstan.

Advertisement

He is a regular scorer at youth level who Gala feel has a real chance of being a star of the future.

Manni Norkett (Forward, Manchester United)

He is touted as one of the best talents in the youth football while a member of the Tuxford Academy.

He is reported to have been offered contracts by around 15 professional clubs before deciding to join Manchester United.

Jake Gee (Midfielder, Fulham)

The versatile midfielder who can also play on the wing joined Fulham from Barnet as an Under-12.

A very skillful player, Gee is at a club who gives youngsters a chance.

Gabriel Reiziger (Midfielder, Ajax)

The young midfielder is the son of former Ajax, PSV, and Barcelona right back Michael Reiziger.

He joined Ajax in 2014 and would do well to emulate his father who won the Champions League with the Dutch side.

Ashley Akpan (Right Back, Chelsea)

The Polish defender has represented Poland at youth level but is also eligible to represent Nigeria at international level.

He is highly thought of at Stamford Bridge due to his versatility as he can also play in midfield.

Cristian Totti (Forward, AS Roma)

There is a lot of pressure on this young forward shoulders being the son of Roma Icon Francisco Totti. He also plays in the same position as his father who played almost 800 games for I Giallorossi and won the World Cup with Italy.

Praised for his attitude and fair play recently after he didn't score a certain goal to make sure an opponent wasn't hurt.

You can read about these players and more at www.football-wonderkids.co.uk

Advertisement