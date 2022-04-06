"World-class tonight, exceptional performance" - Liverpool fans thrilled with 27-year-old star's performance against Benfica 

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 3-1 away victory over Benfica in the first leg of the UEFA quarterfinals. While Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz all got on the scoresheet, Liverpool fans were thrilled with the performance of 27-year-old midfielder Naby Keita.

The Guinean international had a wonderful game in the center of the park for Liverpool and capped off a fine evening with an assist for Luis Diaz in the dying stages of the game.

Much was expected from Naby Keita when he arrived from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018 for £52.75m. However, a combination of form and fitness concerns had seen the midfielder drop down the pecking order.

Keita has managed to stay fit this season, however, and Liverpool are now starting to see the best of the 27-year-old. Fans and pundits on Twitter could not contain their excitement after a brilliant performance by Keita.

Here are some of the best tweets about Naby Keita's performance in the game against Benfica last night:

Dominic King @DominicKing_DM In the moments when you criticise Naby Keita, it's only right to acknowledge when he plays well and tonight has been one of his best nights for Liverpool. That assist may well have just paved the way for the tie to be won. Superb finish from Luis Diaz too In the moments when you criticise Naby Keita, it's only right to acknowledge when he plays well and tonight has been one of his best nights for Liverpool. That assist may well have just paved the way for the tie to be won. Superb finish from Luis Diaz too

harry @harryatmiller Naby Keïta full time stats vs Benfica:



89 Minutes Played

72 Passes

93% Pass Accuracy

2 Big Chances Created

1 Shot On Target

3 Successful Dribbles

10 Ground Duels Won

2 Fouls Drawn

1 Interception

2 Tackles

106 Touches

1 Assist



Most Complete Midfielder In The World Naby Keïta full time stats vs Benfica:89 Minutes Played72 Passes93% Pass Accuracy 2 Big Chances Created1 Shot On Target3 Successful Dribbles 10 Ground Duels Won2 Fouls Drawn 1 Interception 2 Tackles106 Touches1 Assist Most Complete Midfielder In The World https://t.co/FhHxmZKTGu

Samuel @SamueILFC Naby Keita was world class tonight, exceptional performance. Naby Keita was world class tonight, exceptional performance.

Luis Garcia @luchogarcia14 Superb result in Portugal. Benfica 1 vs @LFC 3 solid performance. 15min of concern buy this is Champions League and ain't going to be easy. Keita was outstanding today. Superb result in Portugal. Benfica 1 vs @LFC 3 solid performance. 15min of concern buy this is Champions League and ain't going to be easy. Keita was outstanding today.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Thiago, Fabinho and Keita have been fantastic. Creative yet industrial when needed. Hard tackles yet defensive opening passes. Great mix of flair and steel. Thiago, Fabinho and Keita have been fantastic. Creative yet industrial when needed. Hard tackles yet defensive opening passes. Great mix of flair and steel.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Best game of naby keita for us this season? Best game of naby keita for us this season? https://t.co/FZvkr0XZbu

‘ @NabyLadKeita I may get slaughtered for this but naby Keita is one of the best midfielders itl ( from a united fan) I may get slaughtered for this but naby Keita is one of the best midfielders itl ( from a united fan) https://t.co/jll4uJ8bo3

Stephen Drennan @babuyagu Statements that were, are, and will remain true:-



Naby Keita's problem was never performances. It was just fitness. Getting fit, finding rhythm, staying fit.



Those who criticised him from a footballing perspective were always talking absolve wham. Statements that were, are, and will remain true:-Naby Keita's problem was never performances. It was just fitness. Getting fit, finding rhythm, staying fit. Those who criticised him from a footballing perspective were always talking absolve wham.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Naby Keita had more touches (106), created more big chances (2), won more ground duels (10/17) and made more tackles (5) than any other Liverpool player against Benfica.



Brilliant. #LFC Naby Keita had more touches (106), created more big chances (2), won more ground duels (10/17) and made more tackles (5) than any other Liverpool player against Benfica.Brilliant. #SLBLIV 🇬🇳 Naby Keita had more touches (106), created more big chances (2), won more ground duels (10/17) and made more tackles (5) than any other Liverpool player against Benfica.Brilliant. #SLBLIV #LFC https://t.co/kfb1QQzeSU

Carl @LFCCarl_ We really are seeing the best of Naby Keita now, exceptional performance. We really are seeing the best of Naby Keita now, exceptional performance. https://t.co/95oe4XJ5Xo

Dan Kennett @DanKennett

5 away wins on the spin in the CL (club record) and 15 goals scored. These are the days you'll tell your kids about. Overall a very good performance and result. Excellent maturity to overcome a self-inflicted wobble. Keita, Trent, Diaz all superb.5 away wins on the spin in the CL (club record) and 15 goals scored. These are the days you'll tell your kids about. #LFC Overall a very good performance and result. Excellent maturity to overcome a self-inflicted wobble. Keita, Trent, Diaz all superb.5 away wins on the spin in the CL (club record) and 15 goals scored. These are the days you'll tell your kids about. #LFC

"Benfica fought for their life" - Jugen Klopp satisfied with tough 3-1 victory for Liverpool

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Liverpool went in at the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead but Benfica made life difficult for the visitors in the second half. The home side started the second half in dominant fashion and got a goal back through Darwin Nunez in the 49th minute.

However, Liverpool held on and added a vital third goal thanks to some excellent play from Naby Keita. The Guniean midfielder won the ball back and released Luis Diaz, who calmly went around the goalkeeper and slotted in from a tight angle.

Speaking about the game, Klopp told BT Sport:

"Coming here and winning an away game in the Champions League is tough. Benfica fought for their lives, we gave them a little bit too much but they deserved the goal as well, even though we could have defended better - they had counter attacks, it is not easy to keep the ball all the time. They have really good players."

Liverpool next face Manchester City in a crucial Premier League encounter on April 10. Only one point separates the two sides at the top of the table and the clash could go a long way in deciding the Premier League title race.

It will be interesting to see if Naby Keita starts the game after his heroics against Benfica.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Should Naby Keita start against Manchester City? Yes No 1 votes so far