World Club 2018: Sweden Slam 'Disrespectful' Germany

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson criticises Germany celebrations after Toni Kroos' stoppage-time goal keeps their World Cup hopes alive

Sweden manager Janne Andersson and RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg have slammed Group F opponents Germany for what they described as 'mocking' and 'disrespectful' behaviour in the aftermath of their 2-1 victory in Sochi.

Toni Kroos' last-gasp winner ensured that the Germans kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages after going behind in the first half to a deflected Ola Toivonen strike.

Germany v Sweden: Toni Kroos celebrates his last-gasp goal.

Marco Reus scored just after the restart from close range before Real Madrid star Kroos' dramatic contribution revived Die Mannschaft's chances of becoming the first side to retain a World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

However, celebrations from the German bench, including sarcastic clapping and first-pumping towards the Swedish bench in the dying stages resulted in a touchline altercation between both sets of staff.

Speaking after the game, Andersson said that he expected Joachim Low's assistants to behave with more class and respect following the dramatic conclusion of what was a largely exciting contest.

Sweden Coach Janne Andersson

"Some of the German coaches celebrated by running in our direction, rubbing it into our faces by making gestures, and that really got me annoyed and angry," he said.

"There were many people on our bench who were very annoyed. You should not mock the opponent with whom you have fought 95 minutes. That's really weak."

Forsberg added that there was a "lack of respect" from the Germans, whose late goal all-but knocks the Swedes out of the World Cup, barring another freakish result for the reigning champions.

Es war ein emotionales Spiel. Am Ende war die eine oder andere Reaktion oder Geste unseres Betreuerstabes in Richtung der schwedischen Bank zu emotional. Das entspricht nicht unserer Art. Dafür haben wir uns beim schwedischen Trainer & seinem Team entschuldigt. Ursäkta! #GERSWE — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) June 23, 2018

Germany made an apology late last night, stating that they had issued a full apology to the Swedish coach and his staff.

The statement read: "It was an emotional game and in the end, the reaction or gesture from our staff towards the Swedish staff was too emotional. That is not our way and is why we apologised to the Swedish coach & his team."

Joachim Low, Germany national team coach

Both sides will now move onto their final group games on Wednesday, as Germany take on South Korea, who have yet to earn a point thus far, while Sweden and Mexico face off to see who will make it to the last 16.