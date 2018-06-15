Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 10 all-time top goalscorers for their respective countries

These players are the top scorers for their respective countries. They are still going strong and will be at the World Cup in Russia.

Kris K
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 14:55 IST
604

Portugal v Algeria - International Friendly

The World Cup brings together the best players from the best countries from every continent. It presents a chance for individual players to come up against different players with different skill sets, different cultural backgrounds and different reputations.

Some players are already well-known to the majority of football lovers. They play in the most watched football leagues in the world, for the most famous and supported clubs in the world especially in Europe.

For some, however, the World Cup presents an opportunity to introduce themselves to the global audience and make a mark in our hearts. These players may be unfamiliar to most of us but they are household names in their home countries. Some are among the greatest players their countries have ever had and boast numerous records.

Here we take a look at players who are the all-time top goalscorers for their countries who will be at the World Cup 2018, including one country with two players tied for first.

10. Radamel Falcao - Colombia (29 Goals)


France v Colombia - International friendly match
Colombia goal-getter Radamel Falcao

James Rodriguez may have been the star of the 2014 World Cup, winning the Golden Boot in the end but he only he is only on 21 goals for Colombia. The all-time top scorer is fellow superstar Radamel Falcao.

Falcao has 29 goals in 71 caps for the national team. He has revitalized his club career at Monaco after some tough loan spells at Manchester United and Chelsea. He is now back among the goals and is expected to bang them in at the World Cup.

The Colombia captain is lethal in front of goal and can score a goal out of nothing. He is also an exceptional header of the ball. With the likes of James, Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) and José Izquierdo (Brighton) also in the side, Falcao will seek to add to his tally in Russia.

