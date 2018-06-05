World Cup 2018: 10 Footballers Who Will Probably Be Playing Their Last World Cup

Which players will get their final shot at international glory in Russia?

Jamie Vardy's first and final World Cup party?

Representing your country in a World Cup is often seen as a major honour in a footballer's career, and very few players ever get the experience of lifting the World Cup trophy.

The 2018 World Cup, which begins next week, will showcase some of the finest talent ever seen in the tournament, but for some of the players, it may well be their last shot at World Cup glory.

While winning the World Cup is the greatest moment of a footballer's career, the tournament can also be a cruel stage on which to bow out. Just ask Zinedine Zidane.

A lot of the players on this list are not likely to be hanging up their international boots straight after the World Cup in Russia but given their age, it seems highly likely that it will be the last time they will get a chance at winning the World Cup as a player.

Of course, some footballers continue to defy age and may make one final appearance in Qatar but given their current circumstances, these are 10 players who will probably be making their final World Cup appearance in Russia.

#10 Jamie Vardy (England)

Jamie Vardy's fairytale rise to the top of English football has been one of football's best stories in recent years and the former Fleetwood striker's story will be complete when he plays for England in the World Cup this Summer.

Vardy feels like a classic English player through and through, and his laddish charm has made him something of a cult hero in England.

Sadly, for Vardy, Russia is likely to be his only World Cup appearance for the Three Lions, with the Leicester City striker making his World Cup debut at the age of 31.

While Vardy may still be prolific in the Premier League, it seems unlikely he will still be able to perform so well at such a level in four years time, and as a result, it seems unlikely that he will be on the plane to Qatar in 2022.