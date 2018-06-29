World Cup 2018: 10 Players Set For Big Money Moves
The World Cup is so often used as a springboard for footballers to get themselves a big-money move to one of world football’s elite clubs. Throughout the history of the tournament, that has so often been the case – most recently in how James Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid based on his exploits in Brazil back in 2014.
With this year’s World Cup now at its mid-way point, there are plenty of names who have caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and it could well be that a whole host of transfers are completed once the competition comes to a close on July 15th.
Here, we’re going to highlight 10 players who could well get themselves a major move based on how well they’ve performed in Russia:
#10 Santiago Arias
Colombian right-back Santiago Arias has turned heads for the past few years in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven. And now, it looks as if the energetic full-back could be set to get a big move once the World Cup is done and dusted.
In recent months, Arias has been linked with a move to Serie A powerhouses Juventus, and the recent exit of Stephan Lichsteiner from Juve to Arsenal has left a vacant spot in the Old Lady’s backline.
Adding further fuel to this particular fire, Arias – the winner of the Eredivisie’s Player of the Season in 2017-2018 – has publicly discussed how playing for Juventus would be a dream come true.
Matteo Darmian has been a longtime target of Juventus, but with it proving difficult to agree a fee with Manchester United, Arias makes for a perfect alternative. And even if the Juventus move doesn’t materialise for the Colombian, some of Europe’s other big hitters will surely be looking at snapping him up.