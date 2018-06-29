Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 10 Players Set For Big Money Moves

Andrew Pollard
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.12K   //    29 Jun 2018, 16:04 IST

Senegal v Colombia: Group H - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Santiago Arias

The World Cup is so often used as a springboard for footballers to get themselves a big-money move to one of world football’s elite clubs. Throughout the history of the tournament, that has so often been the case – most recently in how James Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid based on his exploits in Brazil back in 2014.

With this year’s World Cup now at its mid-way point, there are plenty of names who have caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, and it could well be that a whole host of transfers are completed once the competition comes to a close on July 15th.

Here, we’re going to highlight 10 players who could well get themselves a major move based on how well they’ve performed in Russia:

#10 Santiago Arias

Colombian right-back Santiago Arias has turned heads for the past few years in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven. And now, it looks as if the energetic full-back could be set to get a big move once the World Cup is done and dusted.

In recent months, Arias has been linked with a move to Serie A powerhouses Juventus, and the recent exit of Stephan Lichsteiner from Juve to Arsenal has left a vacant spot in the Old Lady’s backline.

Adding further fuel to this particular fire, Arias – the winner of the Eredivisie’s Player of the Season in 2017-2018 – has publicly discussed how playing for Juventus would be a dream come true.

Matteo Darmian has been a longtime target of Juventus, but with it proving difficult to agree a fee with Manchester United, Arias makes for a perfect alternative. And even if the Juventus move doesn’t materialise for the Colombian, some of Europe’s other big hitters will surely be looking at snapping him up.



Page 1 of 10 Next
