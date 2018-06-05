World Cup 2018: 10 top number 10s to watch out for

The number 10 is the Holy Grail of world football and these superstars are expected to be shining lights at the World Cup

Thiago's passing ethos will be an added asset for Spain

Jersey number 10 is the holy grail of jerseys and at the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the players wearing this number will be among the most watched.

The history of the World Cup is filled with magical players who have put in amazing performances for their nations while wearing this jersey.

Think Gheorghe Hagi, the magnificent left-footed genius who led Romania to an unlikely quarter-final appearance at USA 1994. Honourable mention for the genius of Lothar Mattheus who drove Germany forward to the title at Italia 90.

It is no coincidence that some of the greatest players to ever play the beautiful game at the world's premier stage also wore this jersey with pride. Diego "Armando" Maradona was the genius behind Argentina's triumph at the World Cup in Mexico (1986).

The man with whom Maradona has always contested the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) title, Edson Arantes do Nascimento popularly known as Pelé was the genius who led Brazil to its third title in 1970 (also hosted by Mexico).

Russia 2018 promises another feast of genius sporting the "10", here is a look at 10 of the very best:

#10 Thiago Alcantara (Spain)

It would normally be expected that the number 10 for a nation like Spain will be ranked higher but such is the quality of La Furia Roja that even one as talented as Thiago might not start.

A genuine world-class talent who is blessed with incredible balance and agility that allows him to skip into space and past a marker, Thiago is also capable of playing the long searching balls either in the air on the ground that are the hallmark of all the world’s best registas.

He is most adept at playing long searching balls either in the air or the ground, passes that are unique to the world’s truly elite registas and his ability to retain possession and drive the team forward from deep will be key for a Spanish team that looks set to pass opponents off the pitch.

