World Cup 2018: 2 predictions for the semi-final encounters

Kartik Seth FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 10 Jul 2018, 01:48 IST

Belgium overcame the mighty Brazilians to make it to the semi finals

Get Ready for a swash buckling final week of the 2018 FIFA World Cup as we now only have 4 teams, the 4 best teams of the tournament left with a chance to lift the trophy on Sunday.

By defeating Uruguay, Brazil, Russia and Sweden respectively in their quarter-final showdowns - the teams from France, Belgium, Croatia and England have earned a well deserved place in the semi-finals of the biggest football event.

The tournament has now entered the penultimate stage, and it is now nearly impossible to predict which team will prevail and which team will not. Each team has played well in the past 3 weeks, hence each one of them have even a slight chance of entering the finals and leaving with the title.

Who will win the two semi finals and make it to the final? Only time will tell, but till then - here are the predictions for both semi-final matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

#1 France vs Belgium

France is now the favourite to win the World Cup

The first semi-final showdown will feature two teams who defeated two former World champions and title contenders - Uruguay and Brazil in their quarter-final matches.

There is a very strong chance that we might even get our World Cup Champion for 2018 from either of these two teams, especially when you consider how good these two teams have performed so far in this edition.

Courtesy of some exceptional attack and an even better defensive play, France not only gave Uruguay, their first loss of the tournament but they also broke the mighty Uruguayan defense, which had only given away 1 goal till that match. Belgium on the other hand breezed past the cup favourites Brazil in convincing fashion to book a place in the semi-finals.

Based on current performance and the history of the World Cup, it becomes abundantly clear that France are now the favourites to win their second World Cup. It won't be easy for them to tackle the Belgian attack, but in the end France will enter their third World Cup final in 20 years.

Prediction: France win