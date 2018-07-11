World Cup 2018: 3 Key Battles that decided France's 1-0 win over Belgium

Aaditya Narayan

Samuel Umtiti scored the only goal of the game

France beat Belgium 1-0 with an early second-half goal from Samuel Umtiti proving to be enough for Didier Deschamps's side to enter their second consecutive tournament final, after finishing second at Euro 2016.

For this Belgian side that gave so much joy to their fans and neutrals alike, it is another tournament that has slipped away from their golden generation, and in truth, France were good money for the win today.

Belgium was slow, indecisive and couldn't get their big players on the ball anywhere near enough like they did against Brazil. Eden Hazard tried but was shut down, Kevin de Bruyne had an off day, and Romelu Lukaku was a virtual spectator throughout the game.

Here are the key individual duels that eventually decided the outcome of the game in the first semi-final of the World Cup 2018.

#3 Samuel Umtiti v Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku had a tough day at the office

After Belgium's quarterfinal win over Brazil, France would have expected to have their hands full, with the aerial threat posed by Lukaku, but as his detractors often reiterate (falsely, if we may), he went missing on the big day.

In Lukaku's defence, Belgium did not at all play to his strengths. The Red Devils dominated the ball for large periods of the game, meaning they were not able to counter-attack to the devastating effect that Brazil found.

Lukaku was more the focal point in Belgium's attack today, as Roberto Martinez set his side out to hurt a well-organised French defence with the artistry of Hazard and De Bruyne and the power of Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini.

But Les Blues stood strong in the face of everything the Belgians threw at them. Raphael Varane was the Rolls-Royce that everyone expects him to be everytime he steps on the football pitch, but it was the goalscorer Umtiti's defensive performance that stood out.

He was powerful in the air, assured when the ball was on the ground and commanded that rearguard with absolute surety.

Belgium, for large parts of the game, indulged in Spain-esque pointless passing between the centre-backs, and never really had any impetus to their play.

There was a lethargy which was evident, and with their general slow pace of play, they were never going to hurt the well-organised French defence.