World Cup 2018: 3 key battles that decided the game - Belgium 2-0 England

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 510 // 14 Jul 2018, 23:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A bronze medal to take home for Eden Hazard's side

Belgium's golden generation made light work of an English side out of ideas and invention, by beating them 2-0 to secure their best-ever World Cup finish. An early goal from Thomas Meunier and a finisher from Eden Hazard helped them win bronze.

They flew out of the blocks early on in the game, which resulted in Meunier's goal. Once again, their flamboyance coupled with a sense of pace and urgency proved to leave a telling effect onto proceedings and thus, lead to a decisive moment.

The Red Devils certainly looked the better side in terms of sharpness and purpose while going forward. On the back of beautiful interchange of passes between Kevin De Bruyne, Meunier and Eden Hazard, they looked more probable of adding a second goal. De Bruyne tried to pass one into the back off the net, but was denied by a fine reaction save made by Jordan Pickford.

The best chance for England fell to their top scorer, Harry Kane, who spurned a teed off ball by Sterling over the goal. After the half an hour mark, Martinez's side took the foot of the gas, which in-turn allowed the Englishmen to settle in. Although they tried to find a killer pass by recycling possession over and over again, Kane and co couldn't carve out an opening.

The second-half of the game was rather quiet and lackluster till the 70th minute or so, as Belgium stood firm at the back and banked on their counter-attacking abilities. Meunier was in again on goal, only to be denied by a sliding last-ditch tackle from Delph.

Then, a one-two played between Rashford and Dier set the latter free, who chipped the ball over an on-rushing Courtois, but was denied by a magnificent clearance off the goal-line by Toby Alderweireld.

Meunier struck a fantastic volley, which was kept out by an outstretched right hand of Pickford. Had he scored that volley, it would have gone down as this World Cup's best goal due to some swift movement and passing.

The game was won and lost because of some battles that concluded on the pitch. Here are three of those battles that decided the game between Belgium and England.

#3 Vincent Kompany vs Harry Kane

A fierce battle!

World Cup 2018's golden boot-elect - Harry Kane, was up against a titanic figure in Vincent Kompany. Much to his frustration, he wasn't allowed a sniff inside the box by the Manchester City skipper.

Kane was kept up in wraps by Kompany who closed him down well, choked him for space and didn't allow the Spurs forward to turn or shoot. Both naturally physical players went head to head, but clearly the center-back gained ascendancy.

During set-piece situations, Kompany always won the first ball and shut down Kane's heading abilities. He also blocked the crosses that were played in towards the striker and snuffed out danger by staying ahead of Kane.

When Kane missed England's best chance of the game in the opening phase, it was the former Belgium captain who made it difficult by throwing his body on the line of the shot.

Harry Kane had fewer touches in the first half than any other England player... including Jordan Pickford 😳https://t.co/MLV19tp9Vh #BELENG #worldcup pic.twitter.com/iwvW5DiKgS — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 14, 2018