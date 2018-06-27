World Cup 2018: 3 key Brazilian players to watch out for against Serbia

Selecao

Brazil are the most dominant team in World Cup history. Having won the World Cup 5 times and being the strongest team from South America, Brazil will aim at nothing less than a title victory.

Brazil is a team filled with young, talented and technically skilled players who can destroy any team when they are at their best. They have a strong defense, crafty midfielders and exceptional attackers in their current side.

Having played pathetically in their first game against Switzerland, Brazil were lucky to gain at least one point, thanks to Coutinho's beautiful goal from long-range. In their second game, they looked more dangerous but were denied a goal-scoring opportunity due to the strong and resolute defense of Costa Rica. In the 80th minute, Coutinho broke the deadlock by making an excellent run into the box and scored from a pass by Jesus. Much to Costa Rica's disappointment, Neymar scored in the 97th minute from a good pass by Douglas Costa.

Serbia on the other hand beat Costa Rica in the first game but were defeated by the wonderful performance of Xhaka and Shaqiri for Switzerland in their second group stage match. Being virtually an eliminator for Serbia, it is a must-win game for them as a defeat or a draw against Brazil will ensure their exit from the World Cup.

Brazil will have to either win the match or snatch a draw in order to qualify for the knockout stage. A loss in this game will mean that the Brazilians will be praying for a Costa Rican victory against Switzerland.

Let us look at 3 Brazilian players to watch out for in today's game against Serbia.

#3 Marcelo

Marcelo - trickster

Marcelo is probably the best full-back in the world at present. He has got a tremendous amount of pace, agility, stamina and the vigor to play at the same pace throughout the game. Marcelo has also got the knack of being at the right place at the right time and hence has scored some crucial goals for Brazil over the years.

Having played decently in the first group stage match against Switzerland, Marcelo was the most industrious Brazilian player against Costa Rica.

He looked threatening and had many chances to score. Marcelo will have a tough task of defending against the pace and dribbling abilities of Tadic in today's game against Serbia.

His pace and crosses will test the Serbian defense and he will look to open his goal account if the opportunity presents itself.