World Cup 2018: 3 lessons we have learned so far

Things have certainly been explosive three days into the World Cup.

De Gea error leads to Ronaldo's goal

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is underway and has already given fans some breath-taking moments. Going into the match-day four, very little could surprise fans. Ideally, some tournaments like the Euro 2016 took a while before we saw explosive football.

As a supporter, it was frustrating to watch draw after draw. However this World Cup has proven to be a blockbuster even though it is still early days in the tournament.

After Russia's opening day drubbing of Saudi Arabia, we were treated to an enthralling 3-3 draw by two of the favourites to win the World Cup.

The end to end action between Spain and Portugal on Friday is a testament that the rest of this tourney will be nothing short of electrifying.

#3 Anything can happen

Ronaldo - imperious form

This World Cup is an epitome of all that is said about football possibilities. So far we have seen it all. Almost every match played has resulted in late goals and winners.

On Friday Spain looked unfazed when they tackled Portugal, given that their former coach Julen Lopetegui was sacked just 48 hours to kick off.

Spain ended up dominating the match in a manner that could only result in goals, goals and more goals. 'La Roja' came back twice in this match to lead 3-2. With less than 10 minutes left on the clock, Portugal were given a free-kick in Cristiano Ronaldo territory.

Ronaldo has traditionally used power and brute force when taking free-kicks. This time around, the Real Madrid superstar opted for placement and curled the ball around the towering Spanish wall for the dramatic late equaliser.

Russia came into this tournament on the back drop of very poor form. Since 2016, Russia has lost seven of their eleven matches. There was a wave of uncertainty until they whitewashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 to record one of the biggest opening day victories in World Cup history.