2018 World Cup: 3 One-Man Teams at Russia

These teams will rely heavily on their main men in Russia this summer.

Zeeshan Ali
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 18:41 IST
19.96K

FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID
Cristiano Ronaldo will be central to Portugal's plans in Russia

The biggest cup competition in the history of sports, the FIFA World Cup, is just around the corner. All teams are preparing to try and lay their hands on the most coveted prize in football.

The 4th June deadline to hand in all final 23-man squads has arrived and we've now got a better understanding of which players will make the trip to Russia in order to try and bring glory to their respective countries.

World Cups peak the interest of football fans when team-mates turn into foes as they don the colors of their national side. While some teams like Germany, Brasil, Spain, and Argentina can all count on a host of quality players to chose from, other nations lack the depth in quality that these sides possess and therefore rely on a couple of big names to employ their talents and their experience to try and drag their countries into the next round of the competition.

Here, we take a look at three such nations who will be relying heavily on their marquee players to make their run in the competition a successful one:

#3 Portugal

Well, let's get the most obvious one out of the way. Portugal is as one-man a team as they come with their over-reliance on the Real Madrid superstar.

The Portuguese national side has seen many illustrious names play for them with the likes of Luis Figo and Deco all playing a part in the country's footballing history, but few have garnered the kind of attention and support that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has.

Ronaldo has to be central to any plans of replicating the success they enjoyed in the last European competition they were a part of.

The megastar is the leading active goalscorer for his country with 81 goals in 149 appearances. He was crucial in their Euro 2016 success having scored three goals including one in the semi-final victory over Wales.

The experience of having scored in the World Cup thrice will no doubt add to his confidence and that of Portugal as they prepare to stage an upset in Russia.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews
